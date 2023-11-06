Five takeaways from Washington's Week 9 win over New England

The Washington Commanders started off the month of November by snapping their two-game losing streak with a 20-17 victory over the New England Patriots. Here are five takeaways from the win, presented by Maryland Lottery.

1. Sam Howell balled out again.

Sam Howell is starting to put together a string of impressive performances.

Like most of the offense, Howell has followed up good games with ugly ones for most of the season. His numbers from Week 9 -- 20-of-45 for 325 yards for a touchdown and an interception -- weren't as strong as those against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8, but he was just as efficient with the ball, averaging 7.2 yards per completion with a passer rating of 84.

The Commanders' game plan for the Patriots was similar to what it was against the Eagles. They prioritized getting the ball out of Howell's hands quickly with passes closer to the line of scrimmage and a healthy dose of screen plays. Part of that came from the protection, which continues to look better than it has at any other point this season, and the emphasis on getting Howell on the move to avoid pressure.

But Howell was also dropping pristine passes downfield, such as his 19-yard completion to Dyami Brown for a 19-yard pickup. He was also clutch on third-and-long plays, like his 26- and 13-yard completions to Byron Pringle.

On top of that, Howell scampered for 24 yards to convert a third-and-23.