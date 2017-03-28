Five Takeaways: Jay Gruden At The NFL League Meetings

"He is getting ready and he is excited about the season," Gruden said of Cousins. "We have been in contact about things he wants to work on and we've addressed that so when OTAs hit we can hit it hard. It's great to have a guy who has been in the system for a two years so you can just jump right into really hard core situational work. Just really fine tune some of the other things like cadence and the little things you want fine tune without starting from scratch. He can be a big part of the teaching process with the young players, receivers and the backs so I am excited about it."

Certainly the big question that remains with Cousins is whether he will sign a long-term contract before the July 15 deadline, or, like last year, play another season on the franchise tag. Gruden still feels optimistic that a deal can be worked out.

"The business side of it with the agent and our people is what it is and its that's way with a lot of guys," Gruden said. "We are going to have a number of guys with one year contracts and I fully expect them coming in and working their tails off and doing everything right to try and win a championship. That is what it's all about and at the end of the year we will come back to our negotiating table and try to get something done. Ideally you would like everyone to be on their long term contracts but that is obviously not possible."

(Jake Kring-Schreifels)

3. The defensive line is in a state of change, but Gruden likes the two free agent additions that were brought in and thinks they'll mesh well with some of the young returners.

Washington signed four free agents within the first 24 hours of free agency, two of which were dedicated to a defensive line the team is hoping takes a step forward with in 2017.

The Redskins signed 27-year-old Stacy McGee after he spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders.

Gruden said he discussed McGee's potential with some of the Raiders' staff and even got a stamp of approval from one of his former teammates: Redskins Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams.

"I think he hasn't tapped on his potential yet," Gruden said. "He's strong, he's an ex-wrestler, obviously Trent knew him very well, had good things to say about him…from Oklahoma. I'm excited about him. Did a little bit of work on him, with people who coached him out there, and had a lot of good things to say about him."