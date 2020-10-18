5 Takeaways From Washington's Game Against the Giants

5. Washington couldn't convert to take the lead.

There was a moment of exhilaration with 36 seconds left after Cam Sims came down with his first-career touchdown on a 22-yard strike from Allen. But that was immediately followed by disappointment after Allen's pass fell incomplete on a two-point conversion.

It was a tough moment for Washington, which had fought back from a 10-0 deficit to start the game. But Rivera felt like his team could win, and he had confidence his offense could get the job done. So, rather than the game ending up in overtime, Rivera went for it all and came just short.

"I went for two because I believe that the only way you learn to win is play to win," Rivera said after the game.

Rivera's players also supported the decision. Thomas expected the attempt at the start of the drive and was confident the offense could convert, while Allen had a feeling Rivera would make the call to go for the win.

"[Rivera] said to us today, 'We came here to win. We didn't come here to tie. We didn't come here to lose. We came here to win,'" Allen said. "I think that's his mentality right now."