Five Takeaways: Redskins-Bengals

As was the case in his first two preseason showings, Cousins struggled to get the offense moving in the first quarter. In the first 15 minutes, the Pro Bowler completed just 2-of-5 attempts for 11 yards while taking two third down sacks and being called for intentional grounding on another third down play.

Opening up the second quarter, Washington's offense appeared poised to final break through, as the Redskins broke into Cincinnati territory in just four plays. But on a 3rd-and-5 attempt in which Cousins tried to locate Thompson coming out of the backfield, Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict jumped the running back's route and sprinted down the sidelined for a 62-yard interception return for touchdown.

"The interception was entirely my fault," Cousins said. "He made a very good play, but I gave him the opportunity to do that by being a little late to get there. And then it was a good response to put that drive together. We ran the ball so well with some really good play calls. All those plays run together for me right now so you probably know better than me how we got down there. But it was important to bounce back, certainly."

Washington responded well, though, to the interceptions, as Cousins led a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in which he completed three different passes of at least 12 yards, locating Vernon Davis, Terrelle Pryor Sr. and Jamison Crowder for the gains.

With tight end Jordan Reed back on the field, Washington's offense – particularly the passing game -- is at near-strength entering the regular season.

"We do have high expectations, for a lot of different reasons," Cousins said of the passing game. "For one, we do protect well, we have a very solid offensive line, that's where it starts. You have to have time to throw. We do feel we have several players, not just at the receiver position, but the tight end position and the running back position who can help us in the pass game, and it's never going to be the same guy week in and week out, it's probably going to evolve each week—who gets involved and who makes the biggest difference. But we have high expectations and you have to be ready to go."