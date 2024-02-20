Five things to know about DBs coach Tom Donatell

4. He's learned a lot from his dad about coaching in the NFL.

Coaching is a family tradition for Donatell. He's carrying on the legacy of his father, Ed Donatell, who's been at it for 32 years in the NFL and even longer if you include his roles at the collegiate level (he first started as a graduate assistant for Kent State in 1979).

So, Tom Donatell had plenty of time to learn from his father over the years, and those conversations are still going on today.

"When I was younger, we'd talk scheme, football and as we started understanding that stuff, it was more into teaching, styles of teaching, relationships, how to deal with different personalities and be a good teammate as a staff and a player whatever it was," Donatell said. "He was just so big into team and culture, we spent a lot of time talking about that."

Ed Donatell, who last coached for the Minnesota Vikings as their defensive coordinator in 2022, still offers useful tips to his son when the occasion calls for it. A lot of it doesn't even have to do with on-field activities. He'll ask his son how he sets up meetings and whether he's telling his players to use certain techniques. Even questions about how practice went become "very influential."

And of course, there is a friendly rivalry going on between them. They've coached against each other three times, and Ed Donatell has the upper hand for now.