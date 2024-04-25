Tracking Commanders' full 2024 draft picks

After months of speculation, the 2024 NFL Draft is here, and by the time the weekend is done, the Washington Commanders will have nine new players on their roster.
This is the first draft of the new era in Commanders football. Adam Peters is leading a front office that is dedicated to finding players who best fit head coach Dan Quinn's vision for the franchise. They have nine picks to do so, including the No. 2 overall pick and six picks in the top 100.
Below is a list of every Washington pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Round 1 (No. 2 overall)
The Washington Commanders have selected LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Daniels, who started his college career at Arizona State before transferring to LSU, completed 65% of his passes for 12,749 yards with 89 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. Daniels also adds dynamic ability as a runner, ranking first among quarterbacks in 2023 with 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns.
The 2023 Heisman winner had a stellar end to his time with the Tigers. On top of ranking third in program history in total offense and fourth in career passing yards, Daniels finished fifth among all quarterbacks last season with 3,812 yards and second in passing touchdowns. He is the only player in FBS history to pass for 12,000 yards and rush for 3,000 yards.
