Five things to know about Mike Sainristil

The Washington Commanders drafted Michigan cornerback Mike Sainristil with the No. 50 overall pick. Here are five things to know about the team's newest defensive back.

1. He started his career as a receiver.

Sainristil was known as one of the best players on Michigan's dominant defense, but that wasn't always the case. Prior to his senior year, most of his time was spent on the other side of the ball.

Sainristil came to Michigan as a top 100 cornerback prospect and the best high school player in Massachusetts. Despite being the Gatorade Player of the Year at the position, the Wolverines put him at receiver, and the former four-star recruit had his moments on offense. His first touchdown came during his freshman year, when he hauled in a 26-yard catch against Notre Dame.

Sainristil became more ingrained in Michigan's offense from there. He made three starts in the team's COVID-shortened six-game season, recording two touchdowns and averaging 11.7 yards per catch. The 2021 season was his best as a wideout, accounting for 312 yards and two scores. That was the year he grabbed a career-high 51-yard pass against Rutgers and scored a touchdown in the Big Ten Championship.

Even after he made the position switch, Sainristil still had his skills as a pass-catcher. They were what helped him stand out to the Commanders.