Five takeaways from Dan Quinn's combine press conference

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addressed the media at the NFL scouting combine yesterday. Here are five takeaways from his press conference and scrum with local reporters.

1. His valued qualities in a quarterback.

The Commanders are justifiably keeping quiet about what they're doing at the quarterback position. General manager Adam Peters said there's still a lot of work to do before deciding on what to do with the No. 2 overall pick, and while Quinn didn't necessarily echo those statements, he wasn't keen on laying out specifics, either.

However, he did lay some of the general qualities he looks for in a franchise quarterback.

"I think you have to have the mental toughness to withstand all that's going on and keep your focus right here on the team, right with the group that you're with," Quinn said.

Having the mental toughness to make all the throws required of a modern NFL quarterback is important, but so is physically being able to do so. Quinn likes his quarterbacks "to show accuracy on the deep ball" to make explosive plays -- a nagging issue for Washington last season -- and make the most out of a bad situation.

But as players like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson have shown over the past five years, making plays off-script has become just as critical for a successful offense. Mobile quarterbacks have become more commonplace in the NFL, and having someone who can make the most out of a bad play, whether it's with their arms or legs, can change games.

"A lot of that is when a play breaks down, they can go create and get on the move to go," Quinn said. "And so how do you speed up when a blitz is coming and it's not there yet and you buy time to let that happen?"

Unfortunately, there aren't many metrics that can measure those intangibles, which is why it's so hard to evaluate a quarterback and predict their success. That's what makes it fun for Quinn and Peters.