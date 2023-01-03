From the booth | Sonny's legacy

Sonny had a line of cigars: the SJ 9. Back in the early 2000s, when I was a Redskins beat reporter, host and eventually a sideline reporter on the broadcast team, Sonny would come to the training facility on Fridays to conduct the coach's interview that would air on the pregame show. He'd have an unlit cigar in his mouth that he'd chewed on for what looked like hours. He would then reach into his case and pull another one out, point it toward me and at the last second, Lucy-Football-Charlie Brown style, pull it away. It was a running joke….

He had no idea how badly I wanted him to give me that cigar.

This week, Washington plays Dallas. For Sonny, personally, the Eagles might have been a better fit to honor his legacy. He never forgot how they gave up on him and unwisely traded him to a direct rival. He beat the Eagles 13 of the 16 times he started against them after the deal. But Sonny became arguably the most prominent personality to come through this franchise for the past half century. And he knows better than anyone that it is Dallas that brings our blood to its highest boiling point. If Sonny is Washington football, then celebrating him on the day THE hated rival comes to town feels right to me, even if this season isn't going to end the way any of us want to. Truth be told, regardless of any game or season, Sonny was that reassuring voice that the next one, the next week, the next season, you just never know what might happen.