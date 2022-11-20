Game balls | 3 standouts from Washington's win in Houston

The defensive line

Washington's front feasted in the Week 11 win, notching five sacks on Mills. Three of those sacks came from three different players in just about the first 20 minutes of the game.

Jon Allen was responsible for two of those in what was the sixth multi-sack game of his career. In the first quarter, Allen bulldozed Kenyon Green so viciously that he essentially walked the Texan player into his own quarterback for the sack. Then in the third quarter, Allen took down Mills for a 12-yard loss on third down.

Montez Sweat also collected two sacks of his own. In the second quarter, immediately after Daron Payne brought down Mills on second-and-7, Sweat sacked the quarterback on third down. Sweat followed that up in the third quarter with another sack for a seven-yard loss, which kept the Texans out of the end zone and forced them to settle for a field goal.

Sweat's outing was his second multi-sack game of the season and fourth of his career. And with his first takedown, Washington joined Dallas and Tennessee as the only teams to have three or more players with five or more sacks this season barring the results of Week 11.

In addition to his sack, which was 6.5 on the season, Payne was all over the place and got a career-high-tying fourth pass defensed in a single game.