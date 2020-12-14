Game Balls: 3 Standouts From Washington's 23-15 Victory Over The San Francisco 49ers

Chase Young, Kamren Curl and Montez Sweat were all crucial players to the Washington Football Team's 23-15 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Here's how they performed during the Week 14 matchup.

Game Ball No. 1: Defensive End Chase Young

Young was simply dominant against the 49ers. The rookie finished the night with six tackles, a sack, two passes defended, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries, one of which was returned for a touchdown. All of these combined makes Young the first rookie in NFL history and third overall to achieve this accomplishment since 1999.

Washington was trailing, 7-6, with a about a minute left to spare in the first half. As 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens took the snap, Daron Payne trailed the quarterback and helped bring him down, which forced the ball out of Mullens' hands. As the ball was rolling on the ground, Young scooped it up and ran it back 47 yards into the end zone, giving Washington a 13-7 halftime lead.

Young said he was at a loss for words after his performance, but his mom, Carla, was more vocal about how her son played.

"Oh my gosh, I'm just so worn out," she said. "It was just so outstanding, I couldn't even believe it. I was in shock. And I said, 'He knows how to pick that ball up and not fall on it.' And he got it and kept trucking."

While Young and his mom were pleased with his performance, the defensive end said he's not done yet as he's planning on keeping the mamba mentality instilled in his brain through out the remainder of the season.