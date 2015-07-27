Get To Know Mack Brown

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Make it two former Florida Gators at the running back position for the Redskins, as the team announced on Monday afternoon the signing of Mack Brown.

Unlike Matt Jones – who was drafted in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft – who checks in at 6-foot-2, 231 pounds, Brown stands at 5-foot-11 and weighs 215 pounds.

Brown spent four seasons at Florida with his best statistical campaign coming in 2013 when he rushed 148 times for 543 yards and four touchdowns.