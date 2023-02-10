HBCU Spotlight | DJ Golatt has the knowledge, athleticism to take first step in his pro career

So, Golatt can make all the throws needed to operate as a professional quarterback, but Goggans wanted to make sure he was not relying on his arm completely, which is a common problem for quarterbacks who have unique arm strength. Goggans told Golatt that incorporating his whole body into throws would make the more difficult throws easier to make.

Goggans did not want to overcoach Golatt, but he did not want Goggans to be robotic, either. Golatt took those lessons to heart and spent extra time mastering his footwork.

"We're trying to clean up the body mechanically so that those throws you felt you had to really rip it with your arm, you can naturally make," Goggans said. "So, let's make sure we're throwing with confidence and with ease, because that ball's gonna fly out of your hands."

Golatt also has the luxury of being able to use his legs when plays in the passing game were not there. Goggans is not going to tell a player to avoid using his athleticism, but he did want to make sure Golatt understood that the priority should always be to win from the pocket first.