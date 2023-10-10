Hispanic Heritage Night honors and celebrates Hispanic tradition and leaders

Additionally, it was an honor for the Commanders to be able to host an event that welcomes different cultures and backgrounds.

Gabriela Torrico, the artist and founder behind Inti Phaxsi Gems, felt excited to tie together culture and sports in the nation's capital.

"I support all of the DC sports," Torrico said. "It feels so amazing to be here and represent my country and family here."

Hispanic representation in DC sports is a significant way to increase inclusivity and visibility to all members of the team's fanbase.

In addition to the vendors at the game, the Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation recognized two youth football players, Eleny Nava Pineda, and Chris Marin, as nominees for the Hispanic Heritage Foundation Youth Award.

Part of the NFL and the Hispanic Heritage Foundation's year-long partnership to recognize and celebrate Hispanic and Latino excellence in and around the NFL Community, the annual honor award is bestowed on two standout students for their athletic and academic excellence.

Pineda and Marin were honored during the third quarter of the Commanders' game against the Bears, as they were recognized for their significant accomplishments and received a round of applause from FedExField.

Pineda is a senior at Benjamin Banneker Academy High School and began playing flag football when she entered high school to stay in shape for her primary sport, soccer.