Wake Up Washington 2/3: How To Watch The Introductory Press Conferences Of Martin Mayhew, Marty Hurney

Feb 03, 2021 at 09:53 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala and Sam Fortier team up to look at Washington's options at quarterback.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala write about Jason Wright's interview with HBO on efforts to change the Washington Football Team's culture.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay delves into a potential trade.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey analyzes Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Jordan Giorgio writes about Terry McLaurin passing on playing until he's Tom Brady's age.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux names a receiver he thinks Washington should go after in free agency.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standing gives his first mock draft of the year for Washington. (Subscription)

Related Links

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes that Jennifer King's reaction to her promotion is exactly why she got it. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker also writes about how the play of Washington’s 2020 free-agent class bodes well for the future. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about Brandon Scherff's future with Washington. (Subscription)

-- Pro Football Focus' Anthony Treash ranks Washington's rookie class as one of the most productive in 2020.

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Washington Football Team Celebrates Black History Month

-- Looking Back At Some Of The Best Senior Bowl Performances From Washington Players

-- Ron Rivera Named NFC Coach of the Year By NFL 101 Awards

-- Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Wins Super Bowl XXVI

-- Martin Mayhew, Marty Hurney Have A Shared Philosophy For Building Washington's Roster

-- 'It's Special': Martin Mayhew, Marty Hurney Excited To Be Back In Washington

-- Jennifer King Makes History As NFL's First African American Female Assistant Position Coach

-- With Mayhew And Hurney, Washington Has 48 Years Of Experience At Its Disposal

-- Top 10 Quotes: Washington Adds Martin Mayhew, Marty Hurney To Front Office

-- 5 Things To Know About Washington Executive Vice President Of Football/Player Personnel Marty Hurney

-- 5 Things To Know About Washington General Manager Martin Mayhew

-- Alex Smith Named PFWA Comeback Player Of The Year

PHOTOS: Washington's Top 2020 Defensive Plays

The Washington Football Team's top defensive plays from the 2020 season.

