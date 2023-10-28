Howard medical student Robert Emeh gets hands-on experience with Commanders through NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative

Emeh just finished up his one-month rotation in Washington last Friday, which allowed him to understand the basic elements of all facets of player care from an orthopedic, primary care sports medicine and athletic training perspective. He was effusive in his appreciation for all he was able to learn during his time with the Burgundy & Gold.

"As someone who aspires to be in that position, I'm really grateful that I had a chance to be in this position to observe and see how it's done, to see the standard," Emeh said. "It was great to see how you talk to an athlete when they have a season-ending injury, how you talk to athletes when it's two days before a game, and you're telling them they're sick, how you talk to an athlete in the middle of a game when they get injured, and their adrenaline is high.'"

The 28-year-old took away new knowledge and skill sets that will be helpful as he continues on his sports medicine journey. One day he hopes to be a doctor just like the ones he worked with in Washington, marching into new frontiers of player care and linking up with others so athletes can be the best versions of themselves possible.