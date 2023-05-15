'I'm so grateful for her': Daron Payne sends heartwarming message to his mother during acceptance speech

Life is pretty good for Daron Payne these days.

After putting together a Pro Bowl 2022 campaign that included tying the franchise record for sacks by an interior defensive lineman, along with setting career highs in tackles (64), pass breakups (5) and quarterback hits (20), the 2018 first-round pick was rewarded with a multiyear contract extension that will keep him in Washington for the foreseeable future.

Last weekend, Payne added another accolade to his resume: the Washington Player of the Year, which was given to him by the Quarterback Club at the Burgundy & Gold gala. It was a tremendous honor -- one that has been around since 1969 and given to the likes of Sam Huff, Billy Kilmer and Joe Theismann.

Payne could have talked about himself as he addressed the room during his acceptance speech, but he chose to highlight someone else instead: his mom.

"I'm so grateful for her," Payne said. "Happy Mother's Day. I love you so much."

The recognition at the gala is the latest in a long list of moments Payne has used to remind his mother how much she means to him. Back in 2020, he surprised her with a new house, fulfilling a promise that he made to her. He even posted a video of it on Twitter with one of the first shots being his mother stepping out of a car wiping away tears.