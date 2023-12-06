In the midst of treatment for breast cancer, Romonda Jordan reps Brem Foundation for 'My Cause, My Cleats'

She pushed for anyone reading or watching her initial post to "make her a pinky promise." She asked that if you or someone you know hasn't had their routine mammogram, get it on the books by the end of the year.

"I had people reach out like, 'Hey, I had been ignoring that call, and I saw your post, so thank you," Romonda said.

"My Cause My Cleats" presented yet another opportunity for Romonda to help others and get the word out.

"Coach Jordan has done it every year and this year he was like, 'It's a no brainer. This is about you,'" she said. "He knew how important the Brem Foundation was to me and really to both of us."

As Romonda has put love and support out in the midst of this painful process, she has received an onslaught of love and support back. She looks at all the care from loved ones, the cards, texts, visits and other gestures as her "bright spot" through all of this. Having been on the other side of this path before, she knows how important that support system can be.

"I just feel blessed because the doctors told me, 'Make sure you have your village of people' and everyone from players on the team to coaches on the team to college friends to coaches' wives have been there, and it's just been really awesome," she said. "No matter who you are, that's what you need to get through it. You don't need to walk through it alone."