 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Inaugural WOW EmpowerHer Market spotlights woman-owned small businesses in the DMV

Feb 29, 2024 at 11:07 AM
DSC09616
Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter

01072024 WK18 WAS vs DAL Activations KC49323
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders

Stay in the loop about all things WOW by signing up here!

The 2023 season finale featured an important "first" for the Commanders as the team hosted its inaugural WOW EmpowerHer Market at FedExField. The opportunity to display and sell their respective products was both impactful and exciting for the nine woman-owned businesses selected for the event.

"As an African American woman business owner, it meant everything to be able to showcase my business and products to Commanders fans," said Monet Jackson, owner of customized apparel business Selfie Genes. "This was a moment I always imagined happening and I was so grateful to finally experience [it]."

The idea for the WOW EmpowerHer Market initiative developed through thoughtful collaboration and communication between the Commanders and members of Women of Washington (WOW), the team's designated program for connecting and empowering female fans. WOW entrepreneurs were hungry to build their businesses, and the Commanders were eager to continue expanding its efforts in the community as well as in the diversity, equity and inclusion space. From here, the EmpowerHer Market was born.

The nine businesses included in the January 7 event electrified SeatGeek Legends Plaza with an assortment of awesome items from jewelry and clothing to artwork and soaps. At the market, patrons were able to not only pick up a cool, interesting product but also had the chance to support folks with one-a-kind stories.

01072024 WK18 WAS vs DAL Activations KC49294
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders

"My business was started by my now 9-year-old son Tony who was born with congenital heart disease," said Tita Escobar, founder of custom merchandise shop TNT Kreations. "TNT stands for Tita (myself) and Tony. When you support my business, you're supporting me and my child's dreams."

The impact of events like the EmpowerHer Market cannot be understated. In establishing a presence at FedExField for the January 7 game, these businesses were exposed to tens of thousands of potential new customers.

"It allows us to reach a larger audience, potentially expanding our customer base and contributing to our growth and success," said Corinne O'Leary, founder of newly designed patented foot warm Cozy Feet.

After fostering connections with potential new customers, the list of positive effects put in motion by this type of initiative goes on, O'Leary explained.

"When folks support businesses like the CozyFeet, whether they are local, small-scale, or independently owned, they not only contribute to the livelihoods of the individuals behind those businesses but also invest in our overall community's prosperity. Supporting local businesses fosters a sense of community pride and strengthens the local economy," she said.

01072024 WK18 WAS vs DAL Activations KC49342
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders

"The money we spend at local establishments often circulates within the community, supporting other businesses, services, and initiatives. Small and local businesses are often major contributors to job creation, providing employment opportunities for residents and contributing to overall economic stability."

In addition to pushing forth community prosperity, WOW EmpowerHer Market type of moments are a win for ingenuity, creativity and the environment.

"Also, many local businesses offer unique products, services, and experiences that you may not find elsewhere. By supporting them, you're not only accessing distinctive offerings but also helping to preserve diversity and innovation in the marketplace. Supporting local businesses can also have environmental benefits since typically they have shorter supply chains, reducing transportation emissions and fostering sustainability."

The WOW EmpowerHer Market will not be a one-off boost as the team has plans to implement more experiences focused on uplifting female entrepreneurs in the DMV in the year ahead.

Related Content

news

Combine notebook | Brock Bowers is a 'do-it-all' guy; Kool-Aid McKinstry wants to dominate man coverage

Day 1 of media availability focused on linebackers and defensive linemen, and Day 2 featured defensive backs and tight ends. Let's look at some notes and quotes from this morning. 
news

Marlon White wants to preserve Black history, legacy as art collector

This Black History Month Commanders.com is passing the page to local Black business owners to talk a little bit about their story in their words.
news

Five things to know about special teams coordinator Larry Izzo

The Washington Commanders have finalized their coaching staff for the 2024 season, and Commanders.com is going to spend the next few weeks providing an inside look at their backgrounds and what they can add to the team. Next up is special teams coordinator Larry Izzo. 
news

Combine notebook | Defensive line, linebackers take center stage

The NFL scouting combine has officially begun, and the entire league has converged on Indianapolis as players from the next generation of talent try to make a case that a team should use one of their valuable draft picks on them. 
news

Five takeaways from Dan Quinn's combine press conference

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addressed the media at the NFL scouting combine yesterday. Here are five takeaways from his press conference and scrum with local reporters.
news

Five things to know about OL coach Bobby Johnson

The Washington Commanders have finalized their coaching staff for the 2024 season, and Commanders.com is going to spend the next few weeks providing an inside look at their backgrounds and what they can add to the team. Next up is offensive line coach Bobby Johnson. 
news

Five takeaways from Adam Peters' combine press conference

Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters addressed the media at the 2023 scouting combine earlier today. Here are five takeaways from his press conference. 
news

Washington Commanders announce significant upgrades to stadium, bringing targeted investments to more than $75 million under new ownership

The upgrades will be noticeable from the moment fans enter the parking lots and include faster entry into the stadium, new premium seating options and suite experiences, improved food and beverage options, and sound system upgrades. 
news

Get ready for the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

College football's top prospects will congregate at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine this week. Here's a position-by-position breakdown of every player invited.
news

Mock Draft Monday | Here's why Daniel Jeremiah thinks Washington should draft Drake Maye at No. 2

In anticipation for that selection, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert each week to delve into how that player would fit with Washington.
news

Washington Commanders to host FIFA world champion Argentina for friendly against Guatemala June 14 on the road to Copa America

The friendly match between Argentina and Guatemala will be the second game played at the Washington Commanders' stadium this summer in the lead up to the prestigious South American tournament, Copa América, which will be played across 14 U.S. venues. The United States men's national team will play on Saturday, June 8 versus Colombia.
Advertising