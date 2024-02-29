Inaugural WOW EmpowerHer Market spotlights woman-owned small businesses in the DMV

Stay in the loop about all things WOW by signing up here!

The 2023 season finale featured an important "first" for the Commanders as the team hosted its inaugural WOW EmpowerHer Market at FedExField. The opportunity to display and sell their respective products was both impactful and exciting for the nine woman-owned businesses selected for the event.

"As an African American woman business owner, it meant everything to be able to showcase my business and products to Commanders fans," said Monet Jackson, owner of customized apparel business Selfie Genes. "This was a moment I always imagined happening and I was so grateful to finally experience [it]."

The idea for the WOW EmpowerHer Market initiative developed through thoughtful collaboration and communication between the Commanders and members of Women of Washington (WOW), the team's designated program for connecting and empowering female fans. WOW entrepreneurs were hungry to build their businesses, and the Commanders were eager to continue expanding its efforts in the community as well as in the diversity, equity and inclusion space. From here, the EmpowerHer Market was born.