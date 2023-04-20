Inside the interview process that helps determine Washington's draft class

Head coach Ron Rivera, general manager Martin Mayhew and executive vice president of football/player personnel Marty Hurney give their scouts plenty of insight on what they look for in players, but none of that trumps a face-to-face, personal experience.

"I think intelligence, toughness and the ability to communicate is really just the most important things," said college scout Peter Picerelli. "We've spent upwards of a year scouting these guys, and it really comes down to...not only the person and the athlete, but also their intelligence level and judging how early they'll be able to come into our team and contribute."

The answers that players give during these interviews can go a long way toward determining where a player fits on a team's board. That's what happened with Sam Howell when Rivera asked him a simple question: "What do you do best as a football player?"

"I think what really separates me is my ability to rally a team and just get a team going," Howell responded. "I went to a program that won three games the previous two years, and when I got there, I kind of went in there and set a new standard and held myself accountable to that standard each and every day.

"Through that, I was able to earn the respect of the team," Howell added.

That answer may have played a role in the Commanders deciding to take Howell at the start of the fifth round. So far, his limited sample size has laid a foundation for what could become a solid career.

As the draft gets closer to kicking off in Kansas City, we're a week away from seeing which players in this year's crop of talent impressed the Commanders the most.