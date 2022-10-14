News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Instant Analysis | Commanders defense holds strong, secures 12-7 TNF win

Oct 13, 2022 at 11:53 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Instant Analysis copy

Benjamin St-Juste saved the game for the Washington Commanders.

After Joey Slye's 48-yard field goal was sent sailing wide right, the Chicago Bears nearly handed the Commanders their fifth straight loss. Justin Fields, who had been relatively contained for most of the primetime matchup, broke loose on a 39-yard scamper that put his offense at the Commanders' 5-yard line.

But the defense, which had held strong for the entire night, did not break with the game on the line, and with the Bears facing a fourth-and-goal, Darnell Mooney could not secure a bobbling pass with St-Juste wrapped around him before stepping out of bounds.

And with a lunge forward by Carson Wentz after a turnover on downs, the month-long losing skid ended for Washington with a 12-7 victory.

The game pitting Washington (2-4) and Chicago (2-4) was a slog with offensive production coming in spurts. It wasn't until the third quarter that either team found the end zone, and both teams combined for just seven third-down conversions.

But the deciding factor ended up being an area where Washington has struggled all season. For the first in 2022, the Commanders, who had given away the ball eight times in the past five games, won the turnover battle with an interception on a deflected pass off Efe Obada's helmet that landed in the arms of Jonathan Allen and a muffed punt recovered by rookie Christian Holmes.

The muffed punt could not have come at a more opportune time. The Bears took a 7-3 lead with a 40-yard shot to Dante Pettis. The Commanders had chipped away at the lead with a 28-yard field goal, but with the way the game was going, they needed a break.

Holmes gave them that, and two plays later, Brian Robinson Jr., who led Washington's rushing attack with 60 yards on 17 carries, crossed the goal line for the first time in his career, marking another accomplishment for the rookie who had been shot twice less than two months ago.

From there, the defense did what it had done well all night, and that was keep Fields corralled in the backfield. It might not seem like it, based on the 238 rushing yards the unit allowed, but it did a solid job of controlling the Bears' offense, as the home team was held to 38% on third downs and five straight scoreless drives in the first half.

PHOTOS | Commanders vs. Bears, Week 6

The Washington Commanders are taking on the Chicago Bears for their Thursday Night Football matchup in Week 6. (Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

DSC02900
1 / 50
DSC02707
2 / 50
DSC02803
3 / 50
DSC02938
4 / 50
DSC02889
5 / 50
DSC02769
6 / 50
DSC02993
7 / 50
DSC03140
8 / 50
DSC03004
9 / 50
DSC03142
10 / 50
DSC03249
11 / 50
DSC03265
12 / 50
DSC03285
13 / 50
DSC03420
14 / 50
DSC03398
15 / 50
DSC03432
16 / 50
DSC03337
17 / 50
DSC03515
18 / 50
DSC03581
19 / 50
DSC03528
20 / 50
DSC03463
21 / 50
DSC03454
22 / 50
DSC03619
23 / 50
DSC04150
24 / 50
DSC03752
25 / 50
DSC03792
26 / 50
DSC03815
27 / 50
DSC03689
28 / 50
DSC03999
29 / 50
DSC03780
30 / 50
DSC03846
31 / 50
DSC03887
32 / 50
DSC03454
33 / 50
DSC04217
34 / 50
DSC04339
35 / 50
DSC04368
36 / 50
DSC04739
37 / 50
DSC04717
38 / 50
DSC04880
39 / 50
DSC04852
40 / 50
DSC04811
41 / 50
DSC04826
42 / 50
DSC04900
43 / 50
DSC05012
44 / 50
DSC05014
45 / 50
DSC05038
46 / 50
DSC05166
47 / 50
DSC05161
48 / 50
DSC05211
49 / 50
DSC05138
50 / 50
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Fields was sacked five times by the Commanders' defensive line, which now has 19 for the season. They are currently tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the third-most in the league.

A Chicago turnover on downs, followed by 22 yards from the Commanders' offense, set the team up for Slye's 48-yard field goal attempt, but the miss paved the way for the final theatrics of the matchup. The tackle by St-Juste left the Bears scoreless on three trips to the red zone.

After dropping four straight frustrating losses, the Commanders are back in the win column heading into the long weekend. They have the Green Bay Packers up next, and as they prepare for last year's NFC North champion, there are signs that the Burgundy & Gold can get the season back on track.

Related Content

news

5 takeaways from Washington's primetime win

The Washington Commanders ended their four-game losing streak with a 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. Here are five takeaways from the victory, presented by the Inaugural Washington Commanders Fan Cruise.

news

Ryan Fitzpatrick is a fan of the Commanders' offensive weapons

Senior Vice President of Media and Content Julie Donaldson spoke with for Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick about the Commanders' offense.

news

Washington Commanders vs. Bears inactives, Week 6

The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 6 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

news

Commanders elevate two players to active roster ahead of TNF matchup

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Thursday.

news

3 keys to Washington getting a win in primetime vs. the Bears

The Washington Commanders are taking on the Chicago Bears in a Thursday Night Football matchup. Here are three key to victory, presented by KIA.

news

How to watch, listen, stream Commanders-Bears primetime game

It's gameday! Check out how to watch, listen and stream Washington's Week 6 primetime matchup.

news

Wake Up Washington | Sweat excited to build on strong Week 5 outing

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.

news

Logan Thomas, Jahan Dotson, William Jackson III ruled out for TNF vs. Bears

The Commanders will be without two of their top targets for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bears

news

Commanders vs. Bears preview | A primetime matchup in Chi Town

The Washington Commanders will be on the road to take on the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Commanders.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders players committed to keeping morale high

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.

news

Practice report | Going back to Chicago 'still brings back a nice, big smile' for Ron Rivera

Rivera had a nine-year career with the Bears and played a key role in the team's 1985 Super Bowl run.

Advertising