Instant Analysis | Commanders defense holds strong, secures 12-7 TNF win

Holmes gave them that, and two plays later, Brian Robinson Jr., who led Washington's rushing attack with 60 yards on 17 carries, crossed the goal line for the first time in his career, marking another accomplishment for the rookie who had been shot twice less than two months ago.

From there, the defense did what it had done well all night, and that was keep Fields corralled in the backfield. It might not seem like it, based on the 238 rushing yards the unit allowed, but it did a solid job of controlling the Bears' offense, as the home team was held to 38% on third downs and five straight scoreless drives in the first half.