Instant analysis | Commanders drop third straight with 45-10 loss to Cowboys

Brandin Cooks was sprinting across the field after shaking Benjamin St-Juste and Percy Butler and heading straight for the end zone.

Dak Prescott, lined up in shotgun at the Washington Commanders' 31, rolled to his right and waited a tick before unloading a shot to his wideout across the field. Cooks caught it with little effort and put the Dallas Cowboys up by two scores with about eight minutes left in the first half.

It's been the story of the Commanders' defense all year. Wide receivers have had an easy time of finding wide open holes in the secondary and capitalizing on them. It's the primary reason why the defense, which is last in points allowed and near the bottom in yards allowed, leads the league in explosive plays given up through 12 games.