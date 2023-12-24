News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Instant analysis | Commanders struggle in first half, drop sixth straight with 30-28 loss to Jets

Dec 24, 2023 at 06:02 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Instant_analysis122423

If you're looking for a representation of how the 2023 season has gone for the Washington Commanders, just watch the first three series of their Christmas Eve game against the New York Jets.

You could just look at the stats and see that it's...not great. In eight plays, the Commanders went backwards, slipping to -13 yards on eight plays. Sam Howell's first two passes bounced off the hands of open receivers, the second of which resulted in an easy pick; Tress Way's punt on the second drive was blocked, setting up the Jets' first, first-quarter touchdown all year; and there was a three-and-out on the next possession, which in this case, was the best the Commanders could have hoped for.

All in all, it was an ugly day for the Commanders in a 30-28 defeat, despite Jacoby Brissett relieving Howell in the second half and scoring on three of his five drives. To their credit, the team didn't quit, but the efforts weren't enough to overcome the mountain of mistakes in the first 37 minutes of regulation.

The Commanders now sit at 4-11 with two playoff contending teams remaining on the schedule, both of which will be competing for the No. 1 overall seed in the postseason.

PHOTOS | Commanders vs. Jets, Week 16

The Washington Commanders have begun warming up at MetLife Stadium for their Week 16 matchup against the New York Jets. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

DSC01630-2
1 / 27
DSC01623
2 / 27
DSC01368
3 / 27
DSC01671-2
4 / 27
DSC01732
5 / 27
DSC01387
6 / 27
DSC01792
7 / 27
DSC01824
8 / 27
DSC02135
9 / 27
DSC03179
10 / 27
DSC03388
11 / 27
DSC03322
12 / 27
DSC03082
13 / 27
DSC03020
14 / 27
DSC03206
15 / 27
DSC03233
16 / 27
DSC03577
17 / 27
DSC03296
18 / 27
DSC03276
19 / 27
DSC03104
20 / 27
DSC03001
21 / 27
DSC04248
22 / 27
DSC04089
23 / 27
DSC04103
24 / 27
DSC04301
25 / 27
DSC04122
26 / 27
DSC04253
27 / 27
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

While the Commanders performed better in the second half and the defense stabilized against a Jets offense that is statistically the worst in the league, there were little, if any positives to start the game. It wasn't as disastrous as the first three drives, but there were still plenty of roadblocks. Each positive play, like Curtis Samuel's 16-yard screen pass, resulting in the Commanders first, first down of the day, was met with a series of negative ones, such as Jamison Crowder's head scratching fumble on a punt return that led to another Jets possession.

At the center of it all was Howell, who continued his streak of struggling against the league's top defenses after looking so proficient in the first half of the season. Sunday's game against the Jets' second-ranked secondary was one of his most difficult. His first half totals -- 5-of-17 for 51 yards -- made it look better than it actually was. He didn't complete a pass until 9:37 in the first quarter on the Commanders' fourth drive of the game. He also scrambled away from clean pockets, leading to passes that were either thrown away or off-target.

Howell was pulled in the third quarter after throwing a second interception, ending his day with 56 yards on six completions. Rivera said after the game that the team would evaluate the quarterback decision to determine who will be the starter against the San Francisco 49ers on New Year's Eve.

While the Commanders reeled, the Jets were humming in a way that they rarely have all season. Coming into Sunday's game, they had just 20 combined points in the first quarters of games. They had 17 against the Commanders, highlighted by an eight-yard score from Jason Brownlee and a 36-yard romp to the end zone by Breece Hall.

The only reprieve for the Commanders in the first half came when Trevor Siemian (27-49, 217, TD, INT) bobbled a snap that was picked up instead by Casey Toohill. The Commanders only needed one play to find pay dirt: a 12-yard rumble by Chris Rodriguez Jr. -- the first score of his career -- to make the score 20-7. 

But the Jets and Hall, who had 191 total yards, roared right back with an 11-play, 71-yard drive that ended with Hall stretching the ball across the pylon as he was falling out of bounds to put New York up 27-7 at halftime.

The Jets, who averaged 257 yards per game coming into the matchup, had 246 after two quarters. The Commanders had 86 yards and zero third-down conversions on six tries.

Quincy Williams intercepted Howell's pass intended for Samuel on Washington's second drive, putting the Jets at the Commanders' 33-yard line. It looked like the Jets would effectively put the game away, but it was at that point that Washington finally began to wake up.

Cody Barton jumped Brownlee's route and picked off Siemian's pass, taking it all the way to the Jets' 44-yard line. A horse collar tackle moved it up even further to the Jets' 29, and the Commanders, now with Brissett in at quarterback, went on a six-play drive that ended with a 15-yard touchdown by Logan Thomas -- his first since Week 8 -- to make the score 27-14.

The Commanders forced a Jets punt, and Brissett completed five of his next six passes and drew a defensive pass interference penalty that put the offense at the Jets' 1-yard line. Rodriguez powered forward for his second touchdown of the day, bringing Washington within a touchdown of taking the lead.

Another Jets punt, and another Commanders score, came next. A 21-yard catch from Jahan Dotson, plus a facemask from C.J. Mosely, set Washington up at the Jets' 11-yard line. Antonio Gibson did the rest of the work, hitting runs of nine and two yards to put the Commanders up, 28-27, with 4:52 left to play.

But that's where the Commanders ran out of steam. The offense was forced to punt after stalling at their own 27, and while it was a good punt from Way that put the Jets at the 33-yard line, Siemian moved his unit 31 yards on eight plays to set up the game-winning field goal from Greg Zuerlein.

Washington will close out the season with two home games, the next of which will be against the 49ers. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

Related Content

news

Washington Commanders vs. Jets Inactives | Week 16

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for the Week 16 matchup against the New York Jets.
news

Commanders vs. Jets, Week 16 | How to watch, listen and live stream

The Washington Commanders will take on the New York Jets at 1 p.m. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch, listen and live stream the game.
news

Season of Giving highlighted by trio of Toys for Tots events 

The Commanders and Toys for Tots aren't new partners, but the relationship has taken on an increased vigor this year.
news

Three key to Washington getting a win over the Jets

The Washington Commanders are traveling to New Jersey this weekend to play the New York Jets on Christmas Eve. Here are three keys to the Burgundy & Gold securing a win, presented by KIA.
news

Practice notes | Terry McLaurin proved he can still be a play maker vs. Rams

Though it came in a 28-20 loss, Terry showed that he can still be scary.
news

Four things to know about the New York Jets

The Washington Commanders will be traveling to New York for Christmas Eve this season to take on the Jets at MetLife Stadium. Here are four things to know about the Commanders' next opponent.
news

Practice notes | Howell wants to be more consistent, 'put good ball on tape' for final three games

Howell will remain the team's starter, but in a season where everything is a lesson, coach Ron Rivera and the Commanders are hoping that he will grow from being pulled in the fourth quarter.
news

Commanders-Jets Week 16 injury report

The Washington Commanders have announced their injury report for the Week 16 matchup.
news

Commanders vs. Jets preview | A Christmas Eve battle in the AFC East

The Washington Commanders are heading back to East Rutherford, New Jersey, for a matchup with the New York Jets in Week 16. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.
news

Terry McLaurin gets to be a kid again during holiday event at STEM lab

In partnership with Northwest Federal Credit Union and the Washington Commanders, the students were able to have a day of experiential learning, bonding and making lasting, important memories on the grounds of confidence and empowerment.
news

Terrell Burgess 'grateful' to lead special teams players in Pro Bowl votes

There are a handful of Washington Commanders players who have a shot at making the 2024 Pro Bowl Games, but the player with the best odds at this point in the voting process is one that wasn't even on the Commanders' active roster until two months ago. 
Advertising