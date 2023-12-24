Instant analysis | Commanders struggle in first half, drop sixth straight with 30-28 loss to Jets

Quincy Williams intercepted Howell's pass intended for Samuel on Washington's second drive, putting the Jets at the Commanders' 33-yard line. It looked like the Jets would effectively put the game away, but it was at that point that Washington finally began to wake up.

Cody Barton jumped Brownlee's route and picked off Siemian's pass, taking it all the way to the Jets' 44-yard line. A horse collar tackle moved it up even further to the Jets' 29, and the Commanders, now with Brissett in at quarterback, went on a six-play drive that ended with a 15-yard touchdown by Logan Thomas -- his first since Week 8 -- to make the score 27-14.

The Commanders forced a Jets punt, and Brissett completed five of his next six passes and drew a defensive pass interference penalty that put the offense at the Jets' 1-yard line. Rodriguez powered forward for his second touchdown of the day, bringing Washington within a touchdown of taking the lead.

Another Jets punt, and another Commanders score, came next. A 21-yard catch from Jahan Dotson, plus a facemask from C.J. Mosely, set Washington up at the Jets' 11-yard line. Antonio Gibson did the rest of the work, hitting runs of nine and two yards to put the Commanders up, 28-27, with 4:52 left to play.

But that's where the Commanders ran out of steam. The offense was forced to punt after stalling at their own 27, and while it was a good punt from Way that put the Jets at the 33-yard line, Siemian moved his unit 31 yards on eight plays to set up the game-winning field goal from Greg Zuerlein.