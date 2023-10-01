Instant Analysis | Despite bounce back performance, Commanders fall to Eagles in OT, 34-31

Washington's performance during its first division matchup of the year was a stark contrast to what it put on the field in Week 3.

Against the Buffalo Bills, Washington could barely put together a series of plays, let alone get itself in scoring position. The story was much different against the Eagles; the Commanders hung with one of the most efficient offenses in the league, scoring 30-plus points for the second time in three weeks.

Much of that is a credit to the bounce back Howell had after what was undoubtedly the worst performance of his career so far. Unlike against the Bills, Howell was efficient with the ball, completing 71% of his passes for 290 yards and a touchdown. The offense moved down the field with ease at times, particularly on the opening drive. Washington put together a 14-play, 75-yard drive that took seven minutes off the clock, and capped things off with a one-yard score by Curtis Samuel.

Also unlike Week 3, the bounces literally seemed to be going Washington's way. After the Eagles responded with a score from D'Andre Swift, who finished with 56 yards on four carries, Washington moved down to the Eagles' 1-yard line with help from an unnecessary roughness penalty on Terrell Edmunds. Brian Robinson Jr. fumbled the ball into the end zone, and McLaurin was there to fall on it and give Washington a 14-7 lead.