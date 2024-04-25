'It's the pinnacle': Family reacts to Green's jersey retirement  

"I just keep thinking of him as this little kid who never thought this might happen. He was a walk-on in college and for him to be a Hall of Famer, his jersey being retired," she said. "It's the pinnacle. There are no words for it."

After the surprise, Green was surrounded by over a dozen loved ones, including 10 grandchildren of all ages. Having that group there made the occasion particularly powerful.

"This is the first ever time that this tribe has been able to come together and celebrate the leader. Some of these folks are one and two years old, so for us to capture that in video, audio, picture, it's gonna be great for years to come," Jared said. "All of us being in the same room and just feeling the energy, that was unbelievable. It was explosive."

Though which game will feature the jersey retirement is yet to be determined (the 2024 schedule will be released next month), the family is already looking forward to that day in a place and in front of the fan base that means the world to them.

"I said last weekend, 'This will be like planning the Hall of Fame but even more special because it's in our city.' And with the people that are most special to him," Jewell said.