James Smith-Williams receives 'Champion of Justice' award for advocacy against domestic violence

The Champions Program allows current and former athletes to use their platforms to "champion community agencies and groups who serve families and survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence." Of the $142,000 that has been raised by the program, $75,000 was given to survivors in Washington, D.C.

"As I've grown up, I've come to appreciate that life is very much a team sport," Smith-Williams said during his acceptance speech. "It's about community, and in this sport of life, success is not about winning the competition. It's about making a contribution."

Smith-Williams, who was drafted by Washington with a seventh-round pick in the seventh-round of the 2020 NFL Draft, said he has been blessed with a rare opportunity and career, and it would be "a true shame" if he did not have a meaningful impact.

"The DC Volunteer Lawyers Project, they brought us together under one roof tonight for that very reason: to support this important work," Smith-Williams said. "To share a sense of responsibility and take a moment for reflection."

While getting an award that recognizes one's services can feel individualistic to Smith-Williams, he also knows that it took a "community" to help him make such an impact. That includes the lawyers of the DCVLP, who offered thousands of hours of pro bono work to help domestic violence survivors and their families.

"Your advocacy in the legal system is essential to changing the system itself," Smith-Williams said to the lawyers in attendance. "Your work provides life-changing services, and I stand in awe of how you have made a difference."