Joe Jacoby advances in Hall of Fame class of 2024 consideration

Three-time Super Bowl champion and founding member of "The Hogs" Joe Jacoby has advanced to the next stage of consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2024.

Jacoby, who spent the entirety of his career with Washington, was recently named one of 31 "Senior" players eligible for Hall of Fame consideration on July 12 alongside multiple Washington Legends, including running back Larry Brown and wide receiver Henry Ellard. The selection committee narrowed the list of candidates down to 12 on Thursday.

The next step is for the committee to meet in August to select up to three senior candidates. The finalists will be part of the class of 2024 if they are supported by at least 80% of the voters in January.

Jacoby, a former undrafted free agent out of the University of Louisville in 1981, was one of the key players on a Washington offensive line that dominated the 1980s and early 1990s. He started in 148 regular season games over the course of his 13-year career, playing in all four of the team's Super Bowl appearances in that span.

Jacoby was an original member of "The Hogs" offensive line, which also featured Jeff Bostic, Mark May, George Starke and Russ Grimm. Together, the group is considered one of the best offensive lines in NFL history, providing running lanes for backs like John Riggins and protecting quarterbacks Joe Theismann, Doug Williams and Mark Rypien.

Jacoby was named to the Pro Bowl in four consecutive seasons from 1983-86 and received two first team All-Pro honors. He also scored a touchdown off a fumble recovery in a 1984 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings that resulted in a 31-17 win for Washington.

In addition to his Pro Bowls and Super Bowl championships, Jacoby collected a long list of other personal accolades. He was selected to the PFWA All-Rookie team in 1981; he was named to the 1980s All-decade team; his name was placed in the Washington Ring of Fame; and he is one of the organization's 90 greatest players.

