Joe Jacoby one of multiple former Washington players named semifinalists for Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Offensive tackle Joe Jacoby, three-time Super Bowl champion, four-time Pro Bowler and member of "The Hogs," has been named as one of 31 semifinalists in the Seniors category for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2024, according to a release provided Wednesday.

Jacoby, a former undrafted free agent out of the University of Louisville in 1981, was one of the key players on a Washington offensive line that dominated the 1980s and early 1990s. He started in 148 regular season games over the course of his 13-year career, playing in all four of the team's Super Bowl appearances in that span.

Jacoby was an original member of "The Hogs" offensive line, which also featured Jeff Bostic, Mark May, George Starke and Russ Grimm. Together, the group is considered one of the best offensive lines in NFL history, providing running lanes for backs like John Riggins and protecting quarterbacks Joe Theismann, Doug Williams and Mark Rypien.

In his five seasons running behind Jacoby and the Hogs, Riggins rushed for 4,530 yards and 62 touchdowns. Jacoby was also the lead blocker during Riggins' infamous run that led to Washington's Super Bowl XVII win over the Miami Dolphins.

Jacoby was named to the Pro Bowl in four consecutive seasons from 1983-86 and received two first team All-Pro honors. He also scored a touchdown off a fumble recovery in a 1984 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings that resulted in a 31-17 win for Washington.

In the 13 seasons that Jacoby played for Washington, the team won five division titles with 10 winning records. Washington also averaged 130 rushing yards per season while Jacoby was part of the offensive line.

In addition to his Pro Bowls and Super Bowl championships, Jacoby collected a long list of other personal accolades. He was selected to the PFWA All-Rookie team in 1981; he was named to the 1980s All-decade team; his name was placed in the Washington Ring of Fame; and he is one of the organization's 90 greatest players.

Other former Washington players who have been named as semifinalists include:

Henry Ellard (wide receiver, 1983-1998), who played five seasons in Washington and is 13th on the franchise's all-time receiving yards list (3,930).

Larry Brown (running back, 1969-1976), who spent his entire eight-year career with Washington and was voted to four consecutive Pro Bowls and two First Team All-Pro selections. Brown is third on Washington's all-time rushing yards list with 5,875 yards and fifth on the all-time rushing touchdown list with 35 scores.

Two of Washington's former head coaches -- Marty Schottenheimer and Mike Shanahan -- were named as two of 29 semifinalists in the coaches/contributors category. Assistant coach Clark Shaughnessy (1944-47) and Frank "Bucko" Kilroy, who worked in player personnel and scouting, were also named semifinalists.

The selection committees will meet to compile a list of 12 Seniors and 12 Coach/Contributors who will move on to the next stage. The results of that selection will be announced on July 27.

One Coach/Contributor will be selected for final consideration on Aug. 15. The Seniors committee will meet on Aug. 22 to select up to three Seniors for final consideration.

Here's a list of the 31 semifinalists up for consideration in the Seniors category: