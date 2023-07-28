Jonathan Allen ranked No. 52 on NFL's top 100 players of 2023 list

Allen made a habit of creating game-changing plays for the Commanders in 2022. His interception against the Bears stalled the Chicago offense at the Commanders' 5-yard line, preventing the Bears from getting an early lead.

Later in the season against the Houston Texans, Allen showed off his power by bulldozing the left guard into Davis Mills' lap before bringing the quarterback down for a sack.

And against the New York Giants, Allen blew up another offensive line and bowled over him to record a six-yard tackle for a loss.

"You realize the impact he has on the game," said Washington receiver Jahan Dotson. "It seems like every single play, he's in the backfield clogging up holes, making his presence felt."

For Terry McLaurin, who made the NFL's top 100 list at No. 94, the thing that he respects the most about Allen is his consistency.

"Whether it's practice or games, he's gonna be running to the football. When you see the leader, the highest paid dude in the room, doing that, it sets a precedent for everybody else to follow behind."

It's not just Allen's teammates who respect his skill set. When Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard was asked if he thinks Allen should be a top 100 player, he answered without hesitation.

"One hundred percent," Pollard said. "He's a run-stopper, he's a game-changer. It's almost impossible to run the ball on him."

As talented as Washington's defense is, many of the team's opponents consider Allen to be their biggest threat.