Jonathan Allen ranked No. 52 on NFL's top 100 players of 2023 list

Jonathan Allen believes that the biggest accomplishment that a player can have off the field is to be voted as one of the best in the league by their peers.
And players across the NFL are in agreement; Allen is one of the most dominant defensive forces in the game.
Allen, who is coming off his second consecutive Pro Bowl appearance in 2022, was voted No. 52 on the NFL's list of top 100 players for the 2023 season, moving him up 31 spots from last year's ranking of No. 88.
"Jon is just an absolute dog," said Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis.
It took some time -- four years' worth of time, as a matter of fact -- for Allen to get noticed by the national spotlight. But ever since Allen signed his multiyear contract extension with the Commanders prior to the 2021 season, Allen's production has continued to rise.
Last year, Allen followed up his 62-tackle, nine-sack performance in 2021 by recording 65 tackles and 7.5 sacks. Allen also grabbed his first interception of a deflected pass during Washington's game against the Chicago Bears, and he set career highs in forced fumbles (2) and pass breakups (3).
"Everybody had high expectations because we knew how talented he was," said San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams. "But I think he surpassed everybody's expectations. He's playing at a really high level."
Allen made a habit of creating game-changing plays for the Commanders in 2022. His interception against the Bears stalled the Chicago offense at the Commanders' 5-yard line, preventing the Bears from getting an early lead.
Later in the season against the Houston Texans, Allen showed off his power by bulldozing the left guard into Davis Mills' lap before bringing the quarterback down for a sack.
And against the New York Giants, Allen blew up another offensive line and bowled over him to record a six-yard tackle for a loss.
"You realize the impact he has on the game," said Washington receiver Jahan Dotson. "It seems like every single play, he's in the backfield clogging up holes, making his presence felt."
For Terry McLaurin, who made the NFL's top 100 list at No. 94, the thing that he respects the most about Allen is his consistency.
"Whether it's practice or games, he's gonna be running to the football. When you see the leader, the highest paid dude in the room, doing that, it sets a precedent for everybody else to follow behind."
It's not just Allen's teammates who respect his skill set. When Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard was asked if he thinks Allen should be a top 100 player, he answered without hesitation.
"One hundred percent," Pollard said. "He's a run-stopper, he's a game-changer. It's almost impossible to run the ball on him."
As talented as Washington's defense is, many of the team's opponents consider Allen to be their biggest threat.
"The best player on their defense," said 49ers' fullback Kyle Juszczyk. "Somebody that can really be a game-wrecker."