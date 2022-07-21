Jon Allen rated as top 5 defensive tackle in Madden 23

The results are in for how the defensive tackles will be rated in Madden 23, and Jonathan Allen is one of the best in the league, according to EA Sports' metrics.

Allen, who is nearly one year removed from signing a long-term contract extension in 2021, received a 92 overall rating in Madden 23, per the video game’s Twitter account. Allen has the fourth highest rating for a defensive tackle in the league and the third highest in the NFC.

Here's a closer look at what went into Allen's rating:

Overall: 92

Strength: 93

Awareness: 97

Tackle: 95

Toughness: 85

Power move: 91

Hit power: 80

Allen put up career numbers in 2021 with 62 tackles, 30 quarterback hits and nine sacks, which was tied for third most among defensive tackles. Allen has seen steady increases in his Madden ratings over the years, receiving an 88 overall in Madden 22, an 82 in 2021 and 2020, a 79 in 2019 and a 73 in 2018.

Allen's rating is a testament to his 2021 performance, which earned him his first-ever Pro Bowl selection. Allen has always been more focused on the team's goals rather than his own, but he admitted to Julie Donaldson that the trip to Las Vegas was "rewarding."

"I feel like it's a reward for a great season, personally. Everyone's goal is to be able to make a Pro Bowl."