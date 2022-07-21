Jon Allen rated as top 5 defensive tackle in Madden 23

The results are in for how the defensive tackles will be rated in Madden 23, and Jonathan Allen is one of the best in the league, according to EA Sports' metrics.
Allen, who is nearly one year removed from signing a long-term contract extension in 2021, received a 92 overall rating in Madden 23, per the video game’s Twitter account. Allen has the fourth highest rating for a defensive tackle in the league and the third highest in the NFC.
Here's a closer look at what went into Allen's rating:
- Overall: 92
- Strength: 93
- Awareness: 97
- Tackle: 95
- Toughness: 85
- Power move: 91
- Hit power: 80
Allen put up career numbers in 2021 with 62 tackles, 30 quarterback hits and nine sacks, which was tied for third most among defensive tackles. Allen has seen steady increases in his Madden ratings over the years, receiving an 88 overall in Madden 22, an 82 in 2021 and 2020, a 79 in 2019 and a 73 in 2018.
Allen's rating is a testament to his 2021 performance, which earned him his first-ever Pro Bowl selection. Allen has always been more focused on the team's goals rather than his own, but he admitted to Julie Donaldson that the trip to Las Vegas was "rewarding."
"I feel like it's a reward for a great season, personally. Everyone's goal is to be able to make a Pro Bowl."
Allen also had the fourth highest power move rating behind only Aaron Donald, Chris Jones and Cameron Heyward. It's likely a credit to his "hump move," which Ron Rivera praised last season. The move involves using blockers' momentum against them and shrugging them to the ground, provide a clean path to the quarterback.
Allen told reporters it was a more powerful pass-rush move, which plays into his physical style.
"It's something that [former Washington defensive line coach] Jim [Tomsula] first taught me when I first got into the NFL," Allen said. "He showed me countless hours of it working so I thought it was a great move, I thought it fit my play style and I've been blessed enough to have success with it."
As good as Allen was in 2021 -- he had the third highest pass-rushing grade among defensive tackles from Pro Football Focus -- Allen's coaches believe there is still plenty of untapped potential left to be found in his skill set.
"Jon had a great year...and we still left a lot of meat on the bone," defensive line coach Sam Mills III told reporters after the conclusion of mandatory minicamp. "Jon was working on his game as soon as the season was over."
Allen is the second Commanders player to get a top 10 rating for his position. He was preceded by Terry McLaurin, who received a 91 overall rating. You can check out a more detailed breakdown of his rating, HERE.
The Madden 23 rating will continue to be released throughout the week. Madden 23 will be released on Aug. 19.