Terry McLaurin rated as top 10 WR in Madden 23

McLaurin's latest rating is a bump up from how Madden has viewed the receiver since he joined the league. He received an 89 rating in Madden 2022, followed by an 82 in 2021 and a 70 in 2020.

The 21-point increase over the last four years is a warranted one. He's been Washington's most consistent offensive weapon since the team drafted him in the third round of the 2019 draft, and he's been one of the most productive wideouts in the league.

McLaurin is one of three NFC wide receivers (Davante Adams and Justin Jefferson) with at least 75 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards in each of the past two seasons. He is also one of 10 NFL receivers to have at least 220 receptions, 3,000 receiving yards and 15 receiving touchdowns since 2019.

McLaurin's work to improve his contested catch clearly paid off, as only Stefon Diggs (98), Cooper Kupp and Davante Adams (both 99) were ahead of him. He led the league in contested catches last season, including his improbable grab during last season's Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

McLaurin capped off the 2021 season with 77 catches on 130 targets for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns. His yardage was good enough for 20th in the NFL, although it's worth pointing out that he had to work with three different quarterbacks.

Now that he has a quarterback in Carson Wentz who finished with top 10 stats in multiple categories, those numbers could be in store for an increase again.

"I remember watching him play and the way he threw a deep ball, I was almost enamored by it and his toughness in the pocket," McLaurin said. "I don't think a lot of people give him enough credit. He stands back there into the last moment, which really helps receivers get that extra separation or that time to finish their routes off."