News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Joshua Holsey Used Rookie Camp To Standout Against Competition

May 16, 2017 at 03:25 AM
joshua-holsey-rookie-minicamp-day-2-660-350.jpg

While much of the focus was on the Redskins' top draft picks like Jonathan Allen, Ryan Anderson and Samaje Perine, seventh-round selection Joshua Holsey stood out throughout rookie minicamp.

After a breakout season where the fourth-year starter garnered three interceptions and ten passes defended against the nation's top competition in the conference that many consider the "baby NFL", it is hard to fathom how Joshua Holsey out of Auburn fell to the Redskins in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft, without knowing his history, of course.

"Just injuries," Holsey said when asked what hurt his draft stock. "I mean when you are injury plagued people will always have those thoughts in their head. I know without those injuries I probably would have went a lot higher. Things happen for a reason so you can't really complain…

I've just got to be able to come in and show that I can play with the best of them like I told them before. When healthy I can play with anybody."

Holsey missed the entire 2015 season after a second ACL tear. That was followed by an extensive rehab process to get back on the field for an important senior season that would determine his football future.

But the aforementioned successful 2016 campaign led to Holsey becoming the Redskins' final pick in this year's draft. His play during the weekend's rookie minicamp at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., however, matched up with some of the higher profile draft selections.

He looked like a veteran defensive back that was all over the place during 11-on-11 unit action, jumping routes and and breaking up several passes thrown his direction. Holsey was explosive, showing that his injury-riddled days seem to be something of the past and went all out during drills including special teams in the non contact practice.

Being a seventh-round pick didn't stop Hosley from being one of the loudest guys on the field, communicating with teammates and showing his competitiveness with a little friendly banter with offensive players and occasionally having a fun back and forth with head coach Jay Gruden.

"Watching him move around, it doesn't look like he was hurt at all," Gruden said after the second day of rookie camp. "He's really quick in and out of breaks. He's a competitor, you can see that. He likes to talk a little bit, as do I, so it's a good match. We have a lot of fun with him. I think he's going to be a good candidate for this football team. I know he ran around well in special teams drills, so we'll see how it goes, but I was impressed with Holsey."

Defensive backs coach Torian Gray wanted to test the rookie during one on-one-drills as Holsey was matched up with sixth-round wide receiver Robert Davis.

The two had a fiery battle and even though Davis stands about four inches taller than Holsey, he was always in his face and challenging the impressive rookie on every route. Anytime Holsey seemed to get beat on a inside route or jump ball, he elevated to

2017 Redskins Rookie Minicamp: Day 2 (Defense/Special Teams)

The Washington Redskins defense and special teams held their second rookie minicamp practice of 2017 on May 13, 2017, at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va.

No Title
1 / 82
No Title
2 / 82
No Title
3 / 82
No Title
4 / 82
No Title
5 / 82
No Title
6 / 82
No Title
7 / 82
No Title
8 / 82
No Title
9 / 82
No Title
10 / 82
No Title
11 / 82
No Title
12 / 82
No Title
13 / 82
No Title
14 / 82
No Title
15 / 82
No Title
16 / 82
No Title
17 / 82
No Title
18 / 82
No Title
19 / 82
No Title
20 / 82
No Title
21 / 82
No Title
22 / 82
No Title
23 / 82
No Title
24 / 82
No Title
25 / 82
No Title
26 / 82
No Title
27 / 82
No Title
28 / 82
No Title
29 / 82
No Title
30 / 82
No Title
31 / 82
No Title
32 / 82
No Title
33 / 82
No Title
34 / 82
No Title
35 / 82
No Title
36 / 82
No Title
37 / 82
No Title
38 / 82
No Title
39 / 82
No Title
40 / 82
No Title
41 / 82
No Title
42 / 82
No Title
43 / 82
No Title
44 / 82
No Title
45 / 82
No Title
46 / 82
No Title
47 / 82
No Title
48 / 82
No Title
49 / 82
No Title
50 / 82
No Title
51 / 82
No Title
52 / 82
No Title
53 / 82
No Title
54 / 82
No Title
55 / 82
No Title
56 / 82
No Title
57 / 82
No Title
58 / 82
No Title
59 / 82
No Title
60 / 82
No Title
61 / 82
No Title
62 / 82
No Title
63 / 82
No Title
64 / 82
No Title
65 / 82
No Title
66 / 82
No Title
67 / 82
No Title
68 / 82
No Title
69 / 82
No Title
70 / 82
No Title
71 / 82
No Title
72 / 82
No Title
73 / 82
No Title
74 / 82
No Title
75 / 82
No Title
76 / 82
No Title
77 / 82
No Title
78 / 82
No Title
79 / 82
No Title
80 / 82
No Title
81 / 82
No Title
82 / 82
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

another level the next play and would rarely give up two catches in a row.

So far, Holsey seems to be a rookie that has the potential to play well above his draft round and a steal for the Redskins' defense that is seeking for better play against slot receivers, particuarly on third down situations. 

After Saturday's practice, Holsey reflected on his rookie minicamp experience and believes that he did what he needed to do in order to get noticed.

"It feels good to just get out here and run around," he said. "It feels good to get out here and get your feet wet to show what you can do. Overall I think I did pretty good. I think I stood out for the most part in my opinion but I still got things to work on and things to get better at."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Minicamp Notebook, Day 3: The Defense Puts On A Show

Washington wrapped up its minicamp with a dominant showing from the defense. Here are some observations from Thursday's practice.
news

Humphries: 'It's Great To Link Back Up' With Ryan Fitzpatrick

Humphries and Fitzpatrick had a good relationship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018. Humphries is looking forward to building the same thing in Washington.
news

Minicamp Notebook, Day 2: Standout PBUs And Contested Catches

Washington began its mandatory minicamp Tuesday morning, and there was a feeling of normalcy at Inova Sports Performance Center. Here are some observations from practice.
news

Mistakes Are Fertilizer For Jamin Davis

Davis knows he is going to make mistakes, but he intends to learn from them and use the experience to continue his development.
news

Minicamp Notebook, Day 1: Getting Back To Normal

Washington began its mandatory minicamp Tuesday morning, and there was a feeling of normalcy at Inova Sports Performance Center. Here are some observations from practice.
news

Dwayne Haskins Has Shown Steady Improvement This Offseason, But There's Still 'A Long Way To Go'

The Redskins' first-round quarterback showed flashes of brilliance and spells of mediocrity during rookie minicamp, OTAs and veteran minicamp over the past month.
news

Wide Receiver Cam Sims Sheds 'Forgotten Guy' Label With Standout Minicamp 

Sims, who spent his entire rookie campaign on Injured Reserve, caught nearly everything that came his way during minicamp this week, flashing the skillset that caught the Redskins' attention last preseason. 
news

Practice News And Notes: 2019 Minicamp, Day 3

Redskins.com's Jake Kring-Schreifels and Kyle Stackpole break down the key plays and highlights from Day 3 of the Washington Redskins' 2019 minicamp, presented by Loudoun Economic Development.
news

Practice News And Notes: 2019 Minicamp, Day 2

Redskins.com's Jake Kring-Schreifels and Kyle Stackpole break down the key plays and highlights from Day 2 of the Washington Redskins' 2019 minicamp, presented by Loudoun Economic Development.
news

Practice News And Notes: 2019 Minicamp, Day 1

Redskins.com's Jake Kring-Schreifels and Kyle Stackpole break down the key plays and highlights from Day 1 of the Washington Redskins' 2019 minicamp, presented by Loudoun Economic Development.
news

Trent Williams Expects To Be Ready For Training Camp

The six-time Pro Bowler told reporters this week this he's "extremely close" to an on-field return following surgery in December.
news

Zach Brown Returns For Minicamp, Healthier And Feeling At Home

The Redskins linebacker made family a priority this offseason, but returned to mandatory minicamp on this week feeling better than ever and ready to dominate on defense. 
Advertising