Joshua Holsey Used Rookie Camp To Standout Against Competition

I've just got to be able to come in and show that I can play with the best of them like I told them before. When healthy I can play with anybody."

Holsey missed the entire 2015 season after a second ACL tear. That was followed by an extensive rehab process to get back on the field for an important senior season that would determine his football future.

But the aforementioned successful 2016 campaign led to Holsey becoming the Redskins' final pick in this year's draft. His play during the weekend's rookie minicamp at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., however, matched up with some of the higher profile draft selections.

He looked like a veteran defensive back that was all over the place during 11-on-11 unit action, jumping routes and and breaking up several passes thrown his direction. Holsey was explosive, showing that his injury-riddled days seem to be something of the past and went all out during drills including special teams in the non contact practice.

Being a seventh-round pick didn't stop Hosley from being one of the loudest guys on the field, communicating with teammates and showing his competitiveness with a little friendly banter with offensive players and occasionally having a fun back and forth with head coach Jay Gruden.

"Watching him move around, it doesn't look like he was hurt at all," Gruden said after the second day of rookie camp. "He's really quick in and out of breaks. He's a competitor, you can see that. He likes to talk a little bit, as do I, so it's a good match. We have a lot of fun with him. I think he's going to be a good candidate for this football team. I know he ran around well in special teams drills, so we'll see how it goes, but I was impressed with Holsey."

Defensive backs coach Torian Gray wanted to test the rookie during one on-one-drills as Holsey was matched up with sixth-round wide receiver Robert Davis.