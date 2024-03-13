 Skip to main content
Keeping track of the 2024 Pro Day schedule

Mar 13, 2024 at 11:43 AM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

We're about six weeks away from the NFL Draft starting in Detroit on April 25, and while the scouting combine has come and gone, prospects aren't done trying to convince teams to draft them.

From now until April 3, colleges across the country will host Pro Days for prospects to work out in front of scouts, coaches and general managers from NFL teams. Some will do more on-field work than others, but it's a chance for them to either raise or cement their draft stock after their performances in Indianapolis. For those who weren't invited to the combine, it's an opportunity for them to get noticed by scouts in a final effort to join a team this summer.

Here's list of the confirmed pro days scheduled to take place over the next three weeks.

March 13

  • Arizona State
  • Arkansas
  • Georgia
  • Michigan State

March 14

  • Arizona
  • Clemson
  • Colorado
  • Minnesota

March 15

  • Penn State
  • UCLA
  • Wisconsin

March 18

  • Colorado State
  • Fresno State
  • Georgia State
  • Iowa
  • Miami
  • Syracuse
  • Texas A&M
  • Troy

March 19

  • Toledo
  • Wyoming

March 20

  • Alabama
  • Connecticut
  • Liberty
  • Ohio State
  • Texas
  • USC

March 21

  • California
  • Eastern Kentucky
  • Florida
  • Holy Cross
  • Houston Christian
  • New Hampshire
  • Notre Dame
  • Rice
  • Stanford
  • Utah
  • Virginia State

March 22

  • Auburn
  • Boston College
  • Florida State
  • Kentucky
  • Michigan
  • Missouri

March 25

  • Louisiana
  • South Dakota
  • South Dakota State
  • Southern Mississippi
  • Temple
  • Western Kentucky

March 26

  • Boise State
  • Louisville
  • Mississippi State
  • N.C. State
  • North Dakota State
  • Tulane
  • UTEP

March 27

  • Big 12 pro day (offensive skill players and DBs)
  • LSU
  • Mississippi
  • Pittsburgh
  • Tennessee
  • Wake Forest
  • Washington State

March 28

  • Big 12 pro day (offensive skill players and DBs)
  • Charlotte
  • Duke
  • Howard
  • Marshall
  • North Carolina
  • Rutgers
  • Washington

March 29

  • Big 12 pro day (OL, DL, LBs, specialists)
  • Maryland

March 30

  • Big 12 pro day (OL, DL, LBs, specialists)

April 3

  • Yale

