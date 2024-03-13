Keeping track of the 2024 Pro Day schedule

We're about six weeks away from the NFL Draft starting in Detroit on April 25, and while the scouting combine has come and gone, prospects aren't done trying to convince teams to draft them.

From now until April 3, colleges across the country will host Pro Days for prospects to work out in front of scouts, coaches and general managers from NFL teams. Some will do more on-field work than others, but it's a chance for them to either raise or cement their draft stock after their performances in Indianapolis. For those who weren't invited to the combine, it's an opportunity for them to get noticed by scouts in a final effort to join a team this summer.