Kia MVP Of The Game: Adrian Peterson

"To be able to tie, see the smile came on my face when you said that, I didn't know. He's definitely one of the guys when I look on that list, that's a guy, I want to surpass him," Peterson said about Brown. "He paved the way. Arguably the greatest running back to play the game. So to be able to be in a position to tie him and God's willing eventually go pass him, it's a humbling feeling."