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Kia MVP Of The Game: Adrian Peterson

Dec 04, 2018 at 03:04 PM
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Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS

In a game where not much went right for the Redskins, Adrian Peterson proved to be one of the lone bright spots on offense. Rushing for 98 yards and a touchdown, Peterson is this week's Kia MVP of the Game.

Peterson's biggest contribution came in the second quarter with Washington trailing 7-3. The game was not going well for the Redskins, as the offense was backed up to its own 10-yard line and quarterback Mark Sanchez was about to take his first snap of the season. However, a handoff to Peterson would change all of that.

The running back secured the ball, found the hole, made a cut up field and broke free for a 90-yard touchdown run. At 33 years old, the run was the longest scoring play of his career, and the longest by any player of that age.

"Once I broke free from the arm tackle," Peterson said, "it was lights out in my eyes."

The score also helped Peterson make a bit more history. With his 106th rushing touchdown, he is now tied with Jim Brown for fifth all- time on the rushing touchdowns list.

"To be able to tie, see the smile came on my face when you said that, I didn't know. He's definitely one of the guys when I look on that list, that's a guy, I want to surpass him," Peterson said about Brown. "He paved the way. Arguably the greatest running back to play the game. So to be able to be in a position to tie him and God's willing eventually go pass him, it's a humbling feeling."

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