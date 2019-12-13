Know Your Opponent: An Inside Look At The Philadelphia Eagles

Q: The Eagles have plenty of running backs to help Wentz and take some of the pressure off him. How have players like Miles Sanders and Jordan Howard helped establish this running game?

Spadaro: They had something going pretty good before the bye week. They had a game in Buffalo where they iced the game with an eight-minute drive and then they came back the next week, beat Chicago, same thing. Late game, eight minutes to ice the clock. And they mixed the run and the pass and they had Jordan Howard and Sanders as a really good thunder and lightning combination in the backfield.

And then Howard got hurt, and he hasn't played since the Chicago game. So he's missed four games, questionable for this game, hasn't practiced at a full level. And we'll see if he goes. If he goes, it really adds a power element to the running game.

Miles Sanders is a terrific receiver out of the backfield. He's been an explosive playmaker. They've gotten another running back by the name of Boston Scott into the mix a little bit here as a versatile run the ball, catch the ball, show a lot of quickness and burst kind of running back. They've got Jay Ajayi trying to work himself back into shape. So when they're healthy, they feel like behind his good offensive line they can really run the ball well.

Now they won't have their right tackle, Lane Johnson, for this week. He's an All-Pro right tackle who usually matches up with Ryan Kerrigan. So both of those players are going to be out for this game. The hope is that they can get Howard back and get back to running the football, controlling the line of scrimmage and then hitting in the passing game.

Q: Going into the passing game, Zach Ertz has been a player Wentz has been able to rely upon throughout his career. How is he still able to be that valuable piece in the passing game?

Spadaro: Last year, he had 116 catches, which was an NFL record for tight ends in a single season. This year, he's got 79 receptions and five touchdowns. He's just a really smart route runner. He catches the ball very consistently. He's dealt with the physical nature of defensive backs trying to beat him up and he's been able to stay consistent and he knows the defensive are trying to take him out of the game.