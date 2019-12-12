Jonathan Allen Is Rooting For High School Alma Mater Stone Bridge To End Championship Drought

It's been 12 long years since Stone Bridge High School has won the Virginia Class 5A state championship, and it has been even more frustrating since the Bulldogs have made the trip six times from 2008-2018.

On Saturday, the Stone Bridge will make its seventh championship appearance, as they travel to Hampton University to play undefeated Maury. The Bulldogs should have a little extra motivation knowing that Redskins defensive lineman and Stone Bridge alum Jonathan Allen is rooting for them.

"That would mean a lot," Allen said. "We haven't had a state championship in a while. It's well-documented with the struggles we've had in state championships. If [head coach] Mickey Thompson can get this for us, that would be huge."

Allen was one of the Virginia's top players when he played for the Bulldogs. He had 308 tackles and 44 sacks in his career, and his efforts earned him Gatorade Football Player of the Year honors in Virginia. He was a five-star recruit and later played for the University of Alabama, where he helped the Crimson Tide win the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship against Clemson.

Allen has not forgotten where he came from, though, and said he has followed Stone Bridge closely and attended several games this year.