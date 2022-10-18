News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Mammogram van at FedExField centers equity issues around breast cancer health care

Oct 18, 2022 at 05:00 PM
Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter

10172022 Mammogram Van EF017
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders

A superhero-like presence made an appearance at FedExField on Monday, October 17th.

"You can't see it but this van right here has a cape, because it saves lives," Vicky Russell-Walton said to the crowd at Legends Plaza.

The villain that van will help fight is not any bad actor from a Marvel movie, but rather the very real and prevalent threat of breast cancer. Run by Breast Care for Washington, the mammogram van was the main feature of the Commanders' inaugural breast cancer awareness health fair and is the only facility to offer state-of-the-art 3D mammography to medically underserved populations east of the Anacostia River. As an important resource that can move to serve communities at no cost to patients, the mammogram van helps to address life-or-death health equity issues.

Numerous studies have shown that breast cancer disproportionately impacts women of color. Dr. Regina Hampton, a breast cancer surgeon for last 17 years who spoke at the BCA health fair, has become intimately familiar with that fact and her concern led her to her life's work.

10172022 Mammogram Van-Health Fair at FXF KC13917
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders

"Women of color tend to get breast cancer at younger ages so that presents a challenge to a lot of providers who are not aware of that," Hampton said. "Many times, these women are told 'Oh, you're too young, come back when you're 40.'…that may be too late. When she does finally get evaluated, it's usually a more advanced stage cancer…So it's really about trying to educate the community to be empowered to say, 'No I've got this problem. Please take a look.'"

As Prince George's County's leading breast surgeon and the founder of Breast Care for Washington, Hampton has committed herself to making a difference and trying to change this trouble phenomenon. Breast Care of Washington's mammogram van has become an invaluable tool in that pursuit.

"The van is about being right in the community where the need is greatest," Hampton said. "We're really happy to partner with the Commanders to make this successful in the community."

Dorothy Duppins, a PG County resident for 25 years, was so excited to hear that the mammogram van was coming to Landover. Duppins, who popped by FedExField on Monday to get her mammogram, feels encouraged by the impact an initiative like this can have.

"I think it's awesome, because it's about community outreach," Duppins said. "Even those who don't hear about it or didn't get an e-mail about it, the visual out here when you ride past and you see it, that'll spark people curiosity and make them want to stop by and check it out and make sure that they're safe and healthy."

There is perhaps no bigger advocate for the mammogram van than Vicky Russell-Walton. The two-time breast cancer survivor who also spoke at Monday's event has dreams of mammogram vans being as widespread as gas stations are around the country.

10172022 Mammogram Van EF012
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders

About 15 years ago, Russell-Walton was close to becoming a statistic. Despite having all the symptoms of breast cancer, she was misdiagnosed four times and found her pleas for further evaluation ignored by her doctor.

"Last time I spoke to my doctor when I was misdiagnosed, he told me that I was interrupting his golf game and to stop calling. 'You're fine,' he said. 'Stop calling me. There's no reason for you to call me,' And so I had to fight," Russell-Walton recalled. "Thank God I listened to my body."

Now, she educates others about the importance of self-advocacy and is passionate about making breast cancer health care more equitable. When barriers to access are lowered or removed, she preaches, lives are saved.

"Women are afraid to go to the doctors often times or they don't have transportation, or they don't have childcare…you pull that baby [the van] up in front of the community and say, 'Hey, I don't care what kind of insurance you have. Come and get your girls checked out,' and they will come," Russell-Walton said.

Related Content

news

Notes & Quotes | Rivera breaks down decision to start Taylor Heinicke

Rivera provided updates on Carson Wentz, Brian Robinson and more during his Tuesday press conference.

news

Taylor Heinicke named starter for Week 7 vs. Packers

Heinicke will be the starter while Carson Wentz recovers from a fractured finger.

news

Brian Robinson nominated for Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

The running running back led the Washington Commanders with 60 rushing yards and score the team's only touchdown in its 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears.

news

Wake Up Washington | Unpacking the positives from the Week 6 win

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.

news

Commanders sign Jake Fromm to practice squad

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Tuesday.

news

Washington's red zone stops give its defense a confidence boost

The Commanders held the Bears scoreless in the red zone. To the players, it was a glimpse into what the unit can be when everything is clicking.

news

First-of-its-kind panel, THINK PINK® game highlight Commanders' historic Breast Cancer Awareness Month kickoff

Every October, the franchise puts a distinct care and focus into spreading awareness about the importance of early detection, paying tribute to those affected by the disease and more. And while this October is rooted in those same values, it is different and historic as the first BCA Month under the Washington Commanders brand identity, which is guided by the tagline and rallying cry "Command the Cure."

news

From the booth | Effort matters most

Play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein gives his final thoughts on the Commanders' Thursday night win against the Chicago Bears.

news

Wake Up Washington | Brian Robinson explains feeling of scoring first NFL touchdown

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Rivera praises strides made on defense

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

news

Numbers to know from Washington's Week 6 win

After a four-game losing streak, the Washington Commanders got back in the win column with a 12-7 Thursday Night Football victory over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Here are three numbers to know from the win.

Advertising