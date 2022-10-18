Mammogram van at FedExField centers equity issues around breast cancer health care

"Women of color tend to get breast cancer at younger ages so that presents a challenge to a lot of providers who are not aware of that," Hampton said. "Many times, these women are told 'Oh, you're too young, come back when you're 40.'…that may be too late. When she does finally get evaluated, it's usually a more advanced stage cancer…So it's really about trying to educate the community to be empowered to say, 'No I've got this problem. Please take a look.'"

As Prince George's County's leading breast surgeon and the founder of Breast Care for Washington, Hampton has committed herself to making a difference and trying to change this trouble phenomenon. Breast Care of Washington's mammogram van has become an invaluable tool in that pursuit.

"The van is about being right in the community where the need is greatest," Hampton said. "We're really happy to partner with the Commanders to make this successful in the community."

Dorothy Duppins, a PG County resident for 25 years, was so excited to hear that the mammogram van was coming to Landover. Duppins, who popped by FedExField on Monday to get her mammogram, feels encouraged by the impact an initiative like this can have.

"I think it's awesome, because it's about community outreach," Duppins said. "Even those who don't hear about it or didn't get an e-mail about it, the visual out here when you ride past and you see it, that'll spark people curiosity and make them want to stop by and check it out and make sure that they're safe and healthy."