Marrio Norman 'Really Enjoyed' Rookie Minicamp Tryout

May 15, 2017 at 03:35 AM
Participating in the Redskins' rookie minicamp, Marrio Norman -- brother of Josh Norman -- was thankful for the chance to wear an NFL jersey again and go up against competition on the practice field.

The Washington Redskins had a familiar name and number on the field this weekend, as defensive back Marrio Norman was among the 37 tryout players that participated in the team's annual rookie minicamp at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va.

Norman, 30, is the older brother of current Redskins cornerback Josh Norman.

"I guess it was kind of a coincidence but I really didn't know," Marrio said of wearing Josh's No. 24 practice jersey. "I was like 'Wow.' It kind of caught me off guard honestly. I honestly didn't see it coming but you know he wasn't complaining. I guess the guy that obviously wears this jersey, I know I got some good shoes to fill."

While Josh was able to be selected in the fourth round out of the 2012 NFL Draft, Marrio's professional football journey has been quite different.

After not being selected in the 2009 NFL Draft, Marrio has been with the West Texas Roughnecks (2011), Georgia Force (2011-12), Orlando Predators (2012-13), Cleveland Gladiators (2013-14, 2015), the Baltimore Ravens (2014) and the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2015).

"It's been challenging," Marrio said. "I've had a lot of fun playing obviously in the arena league, CFL and had a stint with the Ravens. It's been an upward battle but I wouldn't trade it for nothing. I met a lot of good people, traveled all around the world so I definitely enjoyed it."

While Josh, of course, has transcended from a mid-round pick to one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL today, Marrio said he always felt that he "set the bar."

"No matter where I was I always made a lot of plays," Marrio said. "A lot of interceptions so I always gave him something to reach and obtain. Just my work ethic alone he tries to mimic."

As he continues to seek a potential home in the NFL, Marrio will continue to root on his brother as he anchors the Redskins' secondary.

"I'm still one of his biggest critics as far as critiquing his game and letting him know what he could have done better because he has enough people to tell him what he's doing correct," Marrio told the Associated Press. "I was that one that come in like: 'Hey man, you can do this a little different. You opened up a little too early, your eyes was bad on this play.' Just critiquing him along the way, that's what I think I've done more so than anything."

