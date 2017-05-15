Marrio Norman 'Really Enjoyed' Rookie Minicamp Tryout

Norman, 30, is the older brother of current Redskins cornerback Josh Norman.

"I guess it was kind of a coincidence but I really didn't know," Marrio said of wearing Josh's No. 24 practice jersey. "I was like 'Wow.' It kind of caught me off guard honestly. I honestly didn't see it coming but you know he wasn't complaining. I guess the guy that obviously wears this jersey, I know I got some good shoes to fill."

While Josh was able to be selected in the fourth round out of the 2012 NFL Draft, Marrio's professional football journey has been quite different.

After not being selected in the 2009 NFL Draft, Marrio has been with the West Texas Roughnecks (2011), Georgia Force (2011-12), Orlando Predators (2012-13), Cleveland Gladiators (2013-14, 2015), the Baltimore Ravens (2014) and the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2015).

"It's been challenging," Marrio said. "I've had a lot of fun playing obviously in the arena league, CFL and had a stint with the Ravens. It's been an upward battle but I wouldn't trade it for nothing. I met a lot of good people, traveled all around the world so I definitely enjoyed it."

While Josh, of course, has transcended from a mid-round pick to one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL today, Marrio said he always felt that he "set the bar."

"No matter where I was I always made a lot of plays," Marrio said. "A lot of interceptions so I always gave him something to reach and obtain. Just my work ethic alone he tries to mimic."

As he continues to seek a potential home in the NFL, Marrio will continue to root on his brother as he anchors the Redskins' secondary.