McLaurin's birthday celebration with DMV youth allows him to be 'just Terry'

This year's event provided a unique opportunity for youth in the DMV. CASA DC works diligently to provide advocacy and mentorship to court-involved youth, primarily with foster children and juvenile justice. For McLaurin, this is a cause close to his heart, as he was always taught the importance of being a good person and values the part of him that's a kid at heart.

"Giving back has always been something that's been ingrained in me since I was a young kid by my parents," McLaurin said. "I truly believe when you can be a blessing to other people, that's really why we're on this earth. If I can make an impact through my words, through my resources, or through my time, I'm a big person on time. Not just giving my resources, although that is a major factor when you're giving back. I wanna give my time, wisdom and experiences, and also be able to hear their stories as well. And just feel appreciative that I'm able to do this, but hopefully, they walk away with a really cool experience."