Media roundup | Ron Rivera reflects on Commanders initial 53-man roster

On cutting CB's Corn Elder and Danny Johnson:

"As we go through this, we are not done."

On how much Saturday went into it:

"No, like I said, guys, we are not done yet. To give you any insider information on that, that wouldn't be fair to them."

On how much he anticipates making more moves:

"We have time. That's all I'll say. We have time. We have some things that we have to work through as far as I talked about. Just getting the evaluations."

On if there is someone that surprised him that stuck on the roster:

"I think there are a couple of young guys that really stepped up. [CB] Christian Holmes is one of the guys that comes to mind right away when you get the late-round picks, a lot of the time you try and slide them by and get them on practice squad. He had a really strong camp, he really did. He did a lot of good things and showed his worth very quickly. I think he is a guy that I'm not going to necessarily say surprised, but a guy that worked, to answer the question, he did work himself on to the roster. That was really good to see. I think when you look at the tight end position, we kept five for a reason. We like all five. We think there is a place for those guys. That is also a position that we are still working through the roster for clarification as far as guys statuses."

On if there were guys that impressed on special teams that made their way on: