News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Media roundup | Ron Rivera reflects on Commanders initial 53-man roster

Aug 30, 2022 at 07:10 PM
Screen Shot 2022-08-30 at 7.09.12 PM

The Washington Commanders released their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, and head coach Ron Rivera answered questions on the team's decisions. Here is a look at what he said during his press conference.

On RB Brian Robinson Jr.:

"What the 53 does for us is it gives us a little bit of time. He's going to be re-examined by the doctors. They'll continue to look at him. What we are looking for is that we are looking for a timeline. Anything close to a certain situation, we will do one thing. Close to another situation, we will do something else. That was the whole idea of having him on the 53."

On if he got any more clarity on the extent of his injuries:

"The biggest thing is more so than anything else is the reports that it didn't hit anything and didn't do any structural damage for the most part is true to a degree. Now it's a matter of how he works through his rehab program. That is still to be determined. He will be examined by the doctor today, probably tomorrow as well and continued into the future. Again, they have no timeline right now. This is a very unfortunate and very unique situation. As we go through, we will be able to tell what our timeline will be."

On if there is anything specific or clarifying as to what happened:

"Other than he was wounded, no."

On the prioritization of the offense:

"I think again, what that does is it gives us an opportunity to work on our roster. We have some guys that we have to look at and evaluate and then go from there as far as health is concerned. That will help us as far as what that total unit will look like come gameday a week from Sunday."

PHOTOS | Commanders release initial 53-man roster

The Washington Commanders have released their initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season. Here are all the players who made the cut. (Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)

WR Jahan Dotson
1 / 53

WR Jahan Dotson

WR Dyami Brown
2 / 53

WR Dyami Brown

CB William Jackson
3 / 53

CB William Jackson

Kourtney Carroll
QB Taylor Heinicke
4 / 53

QB Taylor Heinicke

P Tress Way
5 / 53

P Tress Way

K Joey Slye
6 / 53

K Joey Slye

RB Brian Robinson Jr.
7 / 53

RB Brian Robinson Jr.

WR Curtis Samuel
8 / 53

WR Curtis Samuel

Kourtney Carroll
QB Carson Wentz
9 / 53

QB Carson Wentz

QB Sam Howell
10 / 53

QB Sam Howell

WR Dax Milne
11 / 53

WR Dax Milne

Kourtney Carroll
WR Terry McLaurin
12 / 53

WR Terry McLaurin

S Bobby McCain
13 / 53

S Bobby McCain

Kourtney Carroll
S Darrick Forrest
14 / 53

S Darrick Forrest

Joseph Noyes
RB J.D. McKissic
15 / 53

RB J.D. McKissic

Joseph Noyes
RB Antonio Gibson
16 / 53

RB Antonio Gibson

CB Benjamin St-Juste
17 / 53

CB Benjamin St-Juste

Kourtney Carroll
CB Kendall Fuller
18 / 53

CB Kendall Fuller

Screen Shot 2022-08-30 at 5.06.53 PM
19 / 53
CB Christian Holmes
20 / 53

CB Christian Holmes

S Percy Butler
21 / 53

S Percy Butler

Joseph Noyes
S Jeremy Reaves
22 / 53

S Jeremy Reaves

RB Jonathan Williams
23 / 53

RB Jonathan Williams

LB De'Jon Harris
24 / 53

LB De'Jon Harris

TE Curtis Hodges
25 / 53

TE Curtis Hodges

Screen Shot 2022-08-30 at 5.13.27 PM
26 / 53
LB David Mayo
27 / 53

LB David Mayo

LB Jamin Davis
28 / 53

LB Jamin Davis

G Trai Turner
29 / 53

G Trai Turner

Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
LS Camaron Cheeseman
30 / 53

LS Camaron Cheeseman

Emilee Fails
LB Cole Holcomb
31 / 53

LB Cole Holcomb

DE Shaka Toney
32 / 53

DE Shaka Toney

G Andrew Norwell
33 / 53

G Andrew Norwell

C/G Wes Schweitzer
34 / 53

C/G Wes Schweitzer

Kourtney Carroll
T Charles Leno
35 / 53

T Charles Leno

Screen Shot 2022-08-30 at 5.22.24 PM
36 / 53
G Chris Paul
37 / 53

G Chris Paul

T Sam Cosmi
38 / 53

T Sam Cosmi

Joseph Noyes
G Saahdiq Charles
39 / 53

G Saahdiq Charles

T Cornelius Lucas
40 / 53

T Cornelius Lucas

TE Logan Thomas
41 / 53

TE Logan Thomas

Kourtney Carroll
TE Cole Turner
42 / 53

TE Cole Turner

Emilee Fails
TE John Bates
43 / 53

TE John Bates

Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
TE Armani Rogers
44 / 53

TE Armani Rogers

WR Cam Sims
45 / 53

WR Cam Sims

Emilee Fails
DE Montez Sweat
46 / 53

DE Montez Sweat

DT Daniel Wise
47 / 53

DT Daniel Wise

DT Jonathan Allen
48 / 53

DT Jonathan Allen

DT Daron Payne
49 / 53

DT Daron Payne

Joseph Noyes
DE Casey Toohill
50 / 53

DE Casey Toohill

Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DE James Smith-Williams
51 / 53

DE James Smith-Williams

DE Efe Obada
52 / 53

DE Efe Obada

Joseph Noyes
DT Phidarian Mathis
53 / 53

DT Phidarian Mathis

Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

On cutting CB's Corn Elder and Danny Johnson:

"As we go through this, we are not done."

On how much Saturday went into it:

"No, like I said, guys, we are not done yet. To give you any insider information on that, that wouldn't be fair to them."

On how much he anticipates making more moves:

"We have time. That's all I'll say. We have time. We have some things that we have to work through as far as I talked about. Just getting the evaluations."

On if there is someone that surprised him that stuck on the roster:

"I think there are a couple of young guys that really stepped up. [CB] Christian Holmes is one of the guys that comes to mind right away when you get the late-round picks, a lot of the time you try and slide them by and get them on practice squad. He had a really strong camp, he really did. He did a lot of good things and showed his worth very quickly. I think he is a guy that I'm not going to necessarily say surprised, but a guy that worked, to answer the question, he did work himself on to the roster. That was really good to see. I think when you look at the tight end position, we kept five for a reason. We like all five. We think there is a place for those guys. That is also a position that we are still working through the roster for clarification as far as guys statuses."

On if there were guys that impressed on special teams that made their way on:

"I'll tell you guys a guy that really did a nice job and really came through was [DE] Shaka Toney. He had a really strong finish to camp. He really did some good things working on special teams. Still has a ways to go and some things to learn, but just his effort overall was really terrific. It was exciting to watch him really progress and step up."

PHOTOS | Practice 8/30

The Washington Commanders held their first practice after making final roster cuts. Here are some of the top photos from the afternoon. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders

08302022 Practice EF001
1 / 110
08302022 Practice EF002
2 / 110
08302022 Practice EF003
3 / 110
08302022 Practice EF004
4 / 110
08302022 Practice EF006
5 / 110
08302022 Practice EF007
6 / 110
08302022 Practice EF008
7 / 110
08302022 Practice EF009
8 / 110
08302022 Practice EF010
9 / 110
08302022 Practice EF012
10 / 110
08302022 Practice EF013
11 / 110
08302022 Practice EF015
12 / 110
08302022 Practice EF016
13 / 110
08302022 Practice EF017
14 / 110
08302022 Practice EF018
15 / 110
08302022 Practice EF019
16 / 110
08302022 Practice EF020
17 / 110
08302022 Practice EF021
18 / 110
08302022 Practice EF022
19 / 110
08302022 Practice EF023
20 / 110
08302022 Practice EF024
21 / 110
08302022 Practice EF025
22 / 110
08302022 Practice EF026
23 / 110
08302022 Practice EF027
24 / 110
08302022 Practice EF028
25 / 110
08302022 Practice EF029
26 / 110
08302022 Practice EF030
27 / 110
08302022 Practice EF031
28 / 110
08302022 Practice EF032
29 / 110
08302022 Practice EF033
30 / 110
08302022 Practice EF034
31 / 110
08302022 Practice EF035
32 / 110
08302022 Practice EF036
33 / 110
08302022 Practice EF037
34 / 110
08302022 Practice EF038
35 / 110
08302022 Practice EF039
36 / 110
08302022 Practice EF040
37 / 110
08302022 Practice EF041
38 / 110
08302022 Practice EF042
39 / 110
08302022 Practice EF043
40 / 110
08302022 Practice EF044
41 / 110
08302022 Practice EF045
42 / 110
08302022 Practice EF046
43 / 110
08302022 Practice EF047
44 / 110
08302022 Practice EF048
45 / 110
08302022 Practice EF049
46 / 110
08302022 Practice EF050
47 / 110
08302022 Practice EF051
48 / 110
08302022 Practice EF052
49 / 110
08302022 Practice EF053
50 / 110
08302022 Practice EF054
51 / 110
08302022 Practice EF056
52 / 110
08302022 Practice EF057
53 / 110
08302022 Practice EF058
54 / 110
08302022 Practice7082
55 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7083
56 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7084
57 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7085
58 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7086
59 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7087
60 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7088
61 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7089
62 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7090
63 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7091
64 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7092
65 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7093
66 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7094
67 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7095
68 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7096
69 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7097
70 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7098
71 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7099
72 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7100
73 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7101
74 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7102
75 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7103
76 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7104
77 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7105
78 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7106
79 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7107
80 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7108
81 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7109
82 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7110
83 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7111
84 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7112
85 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7113
86 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7114
87 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7115
88 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7116
89 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7117
90 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7118
91 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7119
92 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7120
93 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7121
94 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7122
95 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7123
96 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7124
97 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7125
98 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7126
99 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7127
100 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7128
101 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7129
102 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7130
103 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7131
104 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7132
105 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7133
106 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7134
107 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7135
108 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7136
109 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
08302022 Practice7137
110 / 110
Kourtney Carroll/Washinton Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

On how the Robinson Jr. situation impacted the RB Jonathan Williams situation:

"It did impact it, obviously, but Jonathan had a really good camp. He is another guy that you sit there and say, wow this guy has progressed, learned and gotten better. That's what he has done. He has gotten better and better with his opportunities. Keeping him was really something that turned out to be a plus for us."

On keeping WR Dax Milne and if he will return punts:

"Keeping Dax, and I'll say he's one of the six, he had a very good camp. He played very well in every game. He will return punts. We are going to take a look at it as he continues to work on some of the kickoff stuff as well."

On if RB Antonio Gibson will return kicks:

"Antonio is still in consideration to go back there. We will look at Dax and a couple of other guys as far as that position is concerned."

On LB Milo Eifler:

"I think when you look at the way Milo played, Milo had a really, really strong camp. He showed great progress and development. His speed really stood out amongst the linebackers. He runs well. He runs like [LB] Jamin [Davis]. He runs like [LB] Cole [Holcomb]. I think Milo just earned that spot. He did some really good things on special teams. I think he's a guy that once you get a chance to watch him and watch him on tape, you see him progress."

On the defense and if it is a reflection of how they viewed the depth:

"I think that is a reflection of still massaging the roster."

PHOTOS | Brian Robinson Jr. is back in the building at Coach Gibbs Drive

The rookie RB from Alabama returned to the team facility on Tuesday to meet with team doctors after being shot multiple times in an attempted robbery on Sunday, August 28. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

08302022 Brian Robinson EF001
1 / 15
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08302022 Brian Robinson EF002
2 / 15
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08302022 Brian Robinson EF003
3 / 15
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08302022 Brian Robinson EF004
4 / 15
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08302022 Brian Robinson EF006
5 / 15
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08302022 Brian Robinson EF007
6 / 15
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08302022 Brian Robinson EF009
7 / 15
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08302022 Brian Robinson EF010
8 / 15
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08302022 Brian Robinson EF013
9 / 15
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08302022 Brian Robinson EF014
10 / 15
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08302022 Brian Robinson EF015
11 / 15
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08302022 Brian Robinson EF017
12 / 15
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08302022 Brian Robinson EF019
13 / 15
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08302022 Brian Robinson EF020
14 / 15
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08302022 Brian Robinson EF022
15 / 15
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

On Robinson's situation impacting the roster:

"Brian's situation did expedite that a little bit. It is something that we have to look at and consider. We are going to continue to monitor what the doctors need to tell us and see where they are."

On the offensive line:

"We would've loved to keep 10, but with the improved play at the tight end group, it pushed us to keep nine just because of the five tight ends."

On the expanded practice squad:

"It influences all of your roster when you look at it. If there are a couple of guys that aren't really heralded and not many people know about, you can sneak them through and put them on your practice squad and be able to elevate them if you need them. That is a big bonus. We had a young man last year, [LB] Jared Norris. He was a special team's guy that we could elevate when we needed. He really did a good job for us and eventually he ended up on the 53 until he got hurt and went to IR."

On if this year was tougher than past years:

"I think this was just based on the battles we had. The cornerback position was not easy. The running back position was not necessarily easy. The plethora of tight ends kind of created some of the situations that we had to deal with."

PHOTOS | Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedExField

Dozens of Washington Commanders fans came together at FedExField to participate in the team's Fantasy Football Frenzy. Check out a behind-the-scenes look of the evening

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
1 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
2 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
3 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
4 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
5 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
6 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
7 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
8 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
9 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
10 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
11 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
12 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
13 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
14 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
15 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
16 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
17 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
18 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
19 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
20 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
21 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
22 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
23 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
24 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
25 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
26 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
27 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
28 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
29 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
30 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
31 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
32 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
33 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
34 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
35 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
36 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
37 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
38 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
39 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
40 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
41 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
42 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
43 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
44 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
45 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
46 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
47 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
48 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
49 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
50 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
51 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
52 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
53 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
54 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
55 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
56 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
57 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
58 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
59 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
60 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022
61 / 61

The Washington Commanders host the first ever Fantasy Football Frenzy at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Aug 25, 2022

Joseph Noyes
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

On his approach the next few days:

"If you're going to replace a guy, that guy better be ready to be plugged and played. It's not just about oh he's a tremendous talent, but are they doing the things that you're doing. Are they running the same style of running plays? Are they running the same style defense? Sometimes you may get excited about someone and all of a sudden that's not a fit. You have to be careful and be smart about it because you may be letting a guy go that fits you better. He may not be a better athlete than the person you want to claim, but he has to fit you as well."

On S Jeremy Reaves:

"He earned it and I'm very proud of him. I told him I said, just so you know, I'm very proud of the fact that you made this team. We were sitting down and all of these coaches felt that this guy came, played, did the things that he needed to do, showed us what he is capable of. He is a guy that earned his spot. I'm very proud of him."

On RB Jaret Patterson:

"Yeah, as we look at the roster, we have three quality backs, counting Brian right now. As we looked at it, we also felt that Jonathan had a good camp as well. You can look at him and Jaret and see that they're pretty equal, but their skillsets are different. When you look at it, Jonathan has a very similar style to Brian and that is what we are looking for right now.

Related Content

news

From the booth | Focus and refocus

Bram Weinstein gives his thoughts on the Commanders' final preseason game and provides a look ahead to the regular season

news

Commanders cut 25 players, place 3 on IR

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Tuesday morning.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders prepare for final roster cuts

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

news

Media roundup | Carson Wentz looking forward to Brian Robinson making full recovery

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, Carson Wentz, Jonathan Allen and Terry McLaurin addressed the media after Monday's press conference. Here are some of the quotes from their press conferences.

news

Sam Howell appreciative of extended preseason snaps

Howell completed 24-of-35 passes for 280 yards and a touchdown as the starting quarterback in the preseason finale against the Baltimore Ravens.

news

Ron Rivera, players offer support for Brian Robinson as he recovers from gunshot wounds

Robinson is doing and in good spirits as he recovers from the gunshot wounds he suffered Sunday evening.

news

Media roundup | Ron Rivera impressed with Sam Howell's performance

The Washington Commanders have wrapped up the preseason with a 17-15 defeat against the Baltimore Ravens, and head coach Ron Rivera, Sam Howell, Dax Milne, Reggie Bonnafon, Jamin Davis and Jaret Patterson all addressed the media. Here are some of the highlights from their press conferences.

news

Numbers to know from Washington's preseason finale

The Washington Commanders dropped their third and final preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, 17-15. Here are three numbers to know from the defeat.

news

5 takeaways from Washington's preseason finale

The Washington Commanders wrapped up the 2022 preseason with a 17-15 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Here are five takeaways from the contest.

news

Commanders announce DNPs for preseason finale vs. Ravens

32 players will not participate in the Washington Commanders' preseason finale against the Baltimore Ravens.

news

How to watch, listen, stream Commanders-Ravens preseason game

It's gameday! Check out how to watch, listen and stream Washington's third preseason matchup.

Advertising