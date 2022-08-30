A closer look at the Washington Commanders' initial 53-man roster

Terry McLaurin

Curtis Samuel

Jahan Dotson

Dyami Brown

Cam Sims

Dax Milne

Notable cuts: Matt Cole, Kyric McGowan, Marken Michel, Alex Erickson

Takeaways: There was no doubt about who the top three options were going to be at the receiver position for the Commanders. Terry McLaurin is the clear leader and one of the team's best offensive weapons. McLaurin looked as expected during training camp after signing his extension, and for the past month, his priority has been building a relationship with Wentz.

It took some time, but it appears that their chemistry is starting to show.

"I think he and Terry connected for a couple of really big throws," Rivera said. "Some timing things for that matter were perfect and some of the throws that he made led him right into good catches. So, it's starting to come pretty well."

The recovery of Curtis Samuel was one of the top storylines from camp. After being sidelined for most of the 2021 season, Samuel has followed the plan laid out by the team for his return to the field and looked like the weapon he was for the Carolina Panthers. Samuel looks healthier than he has been in a year, which means he is set to add another dimension to Washington's offense.

There was also a fair bit of attention on Jahan Dotson’s progress after the rookie flashed during OTAs, and the former Penn State star did not disappoint. His routes were crisp, his catch radius was impressive, and he showed a second burst with the ball in his hands.