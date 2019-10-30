Medical Tattooing

Inova Medical Spa is pleased to offer medical and paramedical tattooing services in partnership with MediInk. Medical micro-pigmentation (tattooing) is an innovative solution used for...
Spring Cleaning Your Health And Wellness Routine
Spring has finally sprung! This is the traditional time to roll up your sleeves and give your house a good cleaning. Check out all the spring health and wellness tips from WOW.
WOW Warrior Stories
To celebrate the 22nd anniversary of Think Pink, a campaign started by Tanya Snyder to raise awareness for breast cancer research and to honor individuals who have battled the disease, we held a Share-Your-Story Sweepstakes!
Who Runs The World? WOW!
On September 5th WOW hosted a live Virtual 5k sponsored by Aquafina on Facebook Live! Check out how our members got #WOWFit
Women of Washington Celebrates National Friend Day
WOW Celebrates National Friend Day with all of its members!
Women of Washington: Yoga In The Park
WOW held a Yoga Pilates Fusion class at Bles Park and virtually on zoom for members this past Saturday!
Happy and Healthy Together at Home
These times can be very stressful, and stress does a lot of harm to the body, including compromising our immune system. Here is a list of ways we can remain positive, faithful, and healthy during these trying times.
Stick With Your Wellness Game
Fitness Guru and Gym Owner, Deanna Robinson gives WOW Wellness Resolution Accountability Tips.
Still Feeling the GLOW!
The 2020 WOW Glo-Up Weekend featured fitness and wellness events at the Gaylord National Resort.
Healthy Holiday Cheat Sheet by Deanna Robinson, Health and Fitness Expert and Holistic Nutritionist
The last few months of the year can be a challenge for even the most disciplined person. But these healthy holiday tips will have even Santa tightening his belt.
Impact Of Inaugural Women's Leadership Brunch
On November 2, 2019 a group of 60 WOW members gathered together to celebrate leaders in our community and inspire one another to build the next generation of women leaders through support, mentorship and motivation.