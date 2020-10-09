WOW Warrior Stories

Sheila Cohen - WOW Warrior

"Jill and I had been friends since I moved to Maryland when I was 11 years old (50 years ago). Ten years ago, she called me on my birthday to wish me a happy birthday and to tell me that she thought she had breast cancer. Turns out that she did. I had not had a mammogram in 3 years because it was always very stressful. I made an appointment and had the mammogram. I was called back for a sonogram that was inconclusive. I saw a surgeon who said that there was a 2% chance that it was cancer but ordered an MRI to be sure. It turned out that I had cancer in both breasts. I received my diagnosis the day after Jill's mastectomy. She had gone ahead and had both breasts removed, even though she only had cancer in one, after talking to multiple breast cancer survivors. Jill started chemo and I also then had both breasts removed. I started chemo and Jill came with me to my first two treatments where she kept everyone around us entertained. Jill went back to work and I finished my chemo and then went on to radiation. Jill didn't need radiation. We both went through reconstruction and I was sure that we were both going to be fine. In August of 2017, I woke up and saw that I had a text message from Jill that said "Cancer number bad. Call me." Her cancer was back and had metastasized. She was very brave and very strong but none of the treatments worked and we lost her in January of 2019. So far, I am still cancer-free and I know that I probably owe my life to Jill because her diagnosis pushed me to go for the mammogram. I miss her every day and especially during October." - Sheila Cohen