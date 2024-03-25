 Skip to main content
Mock Draft Monday | NFL.com's Chad Reuter connects Commanders to Jayden Daniels

Mar 25, 2024 at 03:30 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.

It's a new year in a new era for the Washington Commanders, and they have a chance to start the Dan Quinn-Adam Peters regime off by taking one of the best players in college football.

The Commanders hold the No. 2 overall pick following a 4-13 finish to the 2023 season. After jumping out to a 2-0 start, the Commanders won only two games for the rest of the year and wrapped the season up with an eight-game losing streak, the longest in the league and the longest for the franchise since the 2013 season. But with them picking so high, the team will have their choice of whoever they want to name as the first player of Quinn and Peters' efforts to recalibrate the roster through the draft.

Most analysts anticipate that the Commanders will take a quarterback with the pick, and there are a variety of players to choose from if that is the path the team takes. However, they are still a ways away from making that decision, and there are several factors to consider. They could stay at No. 2, or they could trade the pick to move up or down, depending on whether the deal makes sense for them. They could also address other needs on the roster, whether it's offensive line, receiver or pass-rusher. 

In anticipation for that selection, Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert each week to delve into how that player would fit with Washington. Next up, we're looking at NFL.com's Chad Reuter's four-round mock draft, where he has Washington taking a quarterback, finding an offensive lineman to protect him and improving their secondary.

No. 2: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

While most of Washington's draft strategies remain a mystery, the possibility that it will take a quarterback is growing by the week. Quinn even said at the owners meetings in Orlando, Florida that "I would say it'd be fair to envision we'd be taking a quarterback," although he followed that up by saying that Peters would be better suited to answer that question.

"As the next weeks unfold there'll be a lot of discussion, and that's why we've had a great trip out seeing some guys, we'll do that some more in the weeks ahead, but I've enjoyed that process with Adam, and going through it," Quinn said. "He's somebody that is an absolute expert at this position, what it looks like, where to go, and so going through that process has been really cool."

Justin Fields being traded to the Steelers all but guaranteed that the Bears will take Caleb Williams at No. 1, making for a lively debate between the merits of taking LSU's Jayden Daniles or UNC's Drake Maye. For now, Reuter is sitting in Daniels' camp.

"The Commanders' new brain trust has a franchise-changing decision to make on whether to take Drake Maye or Daniels," Reuter wrote. "While Maye is no statue in the pocket, the Heisman Trophy winner's dual-threat ability might be the overriding factor."

We've already discussed Daniels as a prospect in a previous Mock Draft Monday, so check out our evaluation **HERE.**

No. 36: Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona

Considering the depth of the offensive tackle class this year, it's inevitable that one of the top prospects will fall into the second round. This is where Washington can swipe a fringe first-round caliber player at No. 36 overall, and Reuter has the Commanders taking veteran Jordan Morgan at the top of the second round.

Morgan, a three-year starter, does look the part with a 6-foot-5 and 311-pound frame to go with nearly 33-inch arms. He performed like one of the top tackles in college football in 2023, finishing with the 11th best grade from PFF, allowing just two sacks and one quarterback hit.

Morgan has the athleticism to keep up with today's defensive ends in the NFL, but his technique could use some fine-tuning before he becomes a full-time starter. There are moments when his punch isn't consistently intense, and his footwork can be a little sloppy. It's possible that he could move over to guard in the NFL, but if he intends to stay at left tackle, he'll need to fix the smaller issues with his skill set. The good defensive ends will attack those weaknesses, and the great ones will consistently exploit them.

It'll take some work, but there is a path for Morgan to develop into a reliable starter early in his career.

No. 40: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri

Taking a cornerback at No. 40 might be a luxury with several young players already at the position and the possibility of re-signing Kendall Fuller, but there's nothing wrong with getting as many talented players as possible to match up with receivers. Missouri's Ennis Rakestraw Jr. was an all-around solid player for the Tigers, recording 35 tackles in each of his last two seasons. He was more successful in coverage in 2022, when he had 12 pass breakups with an interception, but there is something to be said for his competitiveness and willingness to contribute in the run game.

