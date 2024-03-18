Mock Draft Monday | Trevor Sikkema gives Washington pass-rush help in first three rounds

No. 2: UNC QB Drake Maye

One could argue that the draft really starts with the Commanders now that Justin Fields has been traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The move all but ensures that the Chicago Bears will take Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick, barring they receive a massive trade offer from a team looking to move up.

So, the real debates beging with Washington, particularly when it comes to them taking either LSU's Jayden Daniels or UNC's Drake Maye. On the one hand, Daniels was one of the most electrifying quarterbacks in college football last year, taking a massive step up in his footwork, decision making and ability to elevate his offense. Conversely, Maye's numbers were down from a year ago but has been more consistent throughout his career with the Tar Heels.

Daniels has gotten more supporters since the combine, and many analysts believe he'll be Washington's pick in April. Sikkema, however, has been high on Maye for a while now.

"Ultimately, Maye is the better quarterback prospect, so until I'm confidently convinced otherwise, he is the No. 2 pick," Sikkema wrote.

No. 36: BYU T Kinglsey Suamataia

The Commanders have brought in several new players to the roster during free agency, but offensive tackle has not been one of the many holes they've filled over the last week. That could be because of how deep this year's tackle class is this year, and there's a good chance that BYU's Kinglsey Suamataia will be there when Washington picks at No. 36 overall.

Suamataia's technique could use some work, particularly when it comes to his hands in pass protection, but he's clearly one of the best athletes at the position. He put up solid numbers at the combine, running a 5.04 40-yard dash and getting 31 reps on the bench press. Plus, he's a two-year starter who didn't allow a sack in 2022.