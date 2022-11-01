Navy veteran Chris Bailey commands Salute to Service program into new era

"I think the biggest fulfillment in this job comes with making a lot of people happy and bringing service members and football together. When I get to make somebody smile, because they got to come to a game or practice or they got to meet a player, that makes the hours and the hard work worth it," Bailey said.

And while there is little doubt that he would attack the role no matter the name of the team, Bailey sees the new brand identity as a chance to elevate Washington's Salute to Service program.

"It makes so much sense with this new branding and everything that comes with that," Bailey said. "This team needs to be on the forefront of the military community in the DMV. We need to lead the way and be that place where these folks can come, have fun and connect with their local football team and see that this organization values their service and their sacrifice. We need to show them that we understand what they go through, and we want to recognize that."

That idea will be at the forefront this November during Bailey's first Salute to Service month in this new role. With the help of the Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation, he has developed activations and events that touch many corners of the military community. He is proud to be at the helm of a program that means so has such to him and has such an important impact.