New Defensive Look Helps Robert Griffin III, Offense

With the Houston Texans in town for joint training camp practices, quarterback Robert Griffin III and the Redskins offense are taking advantage of the different defensive looks.
Robert Griffin III is marking this week's practices as a "win." He felt like the offense moved the ball, and his linemen successfully fended off the defense long enough for him to make plays.
But it wasn't easy.
When Houston Texans J.J. Watt knelt down into his three-point stance for each of his repetitions, it was a chance for the defensive end to "hit someone other than his own linemen." Watt's explosion complimented his swim moves, throwing some of the Redskins linemen off balance.
But, tackle Morgan Moses and newly-assigned guard Brandon Scherff challenged him. Moses dug his cleats in for Watt's bull rush technique, and Scherff tried to mirror Watt's every step.
"I think it's been a good challenge all week," Watt said about the younger, right side of the Redskins offensive line.
It's been a learning experience for both Moses and Scherff. Moses said he's simply "striving every day to get better," and making up for lost time. He was placed on injured reserve late last season after being diagnosed with a Lisfranc injury.
Between Watt and teammate Ryan Kerrigan, both linemen and the Redskins' offense as a whole have been tested in each of their first-team reps during training camp.
"Yeah, I mean I don't want to see J.J. so I hope I don't see J.J.," Griffin III with a laugh. "I think it's good for the linemen to go against one of the best D-linemen in the league, if not the best."
In team drills, some of the pressure did cause Griffin III to hurry through his progressions. He threw an interception and had some balls tipped into the air by defenders. But, as Griffin III said, "it happens."
"But we'll get better from it," Griffin III said. "[The Texans] did a good job, but our job is to make that not happen."
Head coach Jay Gruden said Griffin III has done "some good things" this week, especially in 7-on-7 drills. It was in team drills where he missed a couple throws. But, all-in-all, Gruden said Griffin III and the offense is "coming along."
"This is great work, man. It really is," Gruden said. "It's one thing going against your defense day in and day out, but having another defense come in with new coverages and new ways they play their linebackers and man techniques, it's great for the quarterbacks and everybody."
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