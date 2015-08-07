New Defensive Look Helps Robert Griffin III, Offense

But it wasn't easy.

When Houston Texans J.J. Watt knelt down into his three-point stance for each of his repetitions, it was a chance for the defensive end to "hit someone other than his own linemen." Watt's explosion complimented his swim moves, throwing some of the Redskins linemen off balance.

But, tackle Morgan Moses and newly-assigned guard Brandon Scherff challenged him. Moses dug his cleats in for Watt's bull rush technique, and Scherff tried to mirror Watt's every step.

"I think it's been a good challenge all week," Watt said about the younger, right side of the Redskins offensive line.

It's been a learning experience for both Moses and Scherff. Moses said he's simply "striving every day to get better," and making up for lost time. He was placed on injured reserve late last season after being diagnosed with a Lisfranc injury.

Between Watt and teammate Ryan Kerrigan, both linemen and the Redskins' offense as a whole have been tested in each of their first-team reps during training camp.