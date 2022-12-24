News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

NFC playoff picture | Here's where the Commanders stand in Week 16

Dec 24, 2022
The Washington Commanders may have lost their Week 15 matchup against the New York Giants, but they are still in control of their destiny heading into a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Here's a look at the playoff picture in Week 16.

Division leaders

No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles (13-1)

The Eagles have consistently proven that they are the class of the NFC this season, but they must now go into a division matchup without Jalen Hurts. Both teams have their playoff spots locked up, but the Eagles can secure the NFC East if Gardner Minshew can pull out a win.

Next opponents: Cowboys, Saints, Giants

No. 2 Minnesota Vikings (11-3)

The Vikings are coming off the biggest comeback in playoff history after going down 33-0 against the Indianapolis Colts. They are currently facing off against the New York Giants, who have just as many victories by one score as them.

Next opponents: Giants, Packers, Bears

No. 3 San Francisco 49ers (10-4)

The 49ers have the NFC West locked up, but they are hoping to move up the seeding with a win against the Commanders. San Francisco, led by Nick Bosa and their defense, have allowed 24 or fewer points in seven games.

Next opponents: Commanders, Raiders, Cardinals

No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8)

The Buccaneers suffered a collapse against the Cincinnati Bengals last week after jumping out to a 17-3 lead, but they still remain in control of a struggling NFC South division. After a road trip to Arizona, their final two games are against division opponents.

Next opponents: Cardinals, Panthers, Falcons

Wild card

No. 5 Dallas Cowboys (9-3)

The Cowboys are guaranteed a playoff spot, thanks to the Commanders' loss last week. There is still a shot for them to claim the NFC East and possibly the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, though, if they win out and the Eagles fail to continue winning without Hurts.

Next opponents: Eagles, Titans, Commanders

No. 6 New York Giants (7-4-1)

The Giants gave themselves a massive boost by holding on to beat the Commanders last week, but they still have a tough path to securing a playoff spot.

Next opponents: Vikings, Colts, Eagles

No. 7 Washington Commanders (7-5-1)

Technically, the Commanders still have control of their playoff hopes, but the the margin for error has certainly tightened for the Burgundy & Gold. Taylor Heinicke and the Commanders offense will face their toughest test of the season, as the 49ers have the league's best defense and allowed the fewest rushing yards per game.

Next opponents: 49ers, Browns, Cowboys

In the hunt

Seattle Seahawks (7-7)

Detroit Lions (7-7)

Atlanta Falcons (5-8)

