NFC playoff picture | Here's where the Commanders stand in Week 16

The Washington Commanders may have lost their Week 15 matchup against the New York Giants, but they are still in control of their destiny heading into a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Here's a look at the playoff picture in Week 16.

Division leaders

No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles (13-1)

The Eagles have consistently proven that they are the class of the NFC this season, but they must now go into a division matchup without Jalen Hurts. Both teams have their playoff spots locked up, but the Eagles can secure the NFC East if Gardner Minshew can pull out a win.

Next opponents: Cowboys, Saints, Giants

No. 2 Minnesota Vikings (11-3)

The Vikings are coming off the biggest comeback in playoff history after going down 33-0 against the Indianapolis Colts. They are currently facing off against the New York Giants, who have just as many victories by one score as them.

Next opponents: Giants, Packers, Bears

No. 3 San Francisco 49ers (10-4)

The 49ers have the NFC West locked up, but they are hoping to move up the seeding with a win against the Commanders. San Francisco, led by Nick Bosa and their defense, have allowed 24 or fewer points in seven games.

Next opponents: Commanders, Raiders, Cardinals

No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8)

The Buccaneers suffered a collapse against the Cincinnati Bengals last week after jumping out to a 17-3 lead, but they still remain in control of a struggling NFC South division. After a road trip to Arizona, their final two games are against division opponents.