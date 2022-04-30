News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders select Phidarian Mathis with No. 47 overall pick

Apr 29, 2022 at 08:28 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

PHIDDY

With the No. 47 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders have added to their defensive line by taking Alabama's Phidarian Mathis.

Mathis (6-foot-4, 310 pounds) was part of a Crimson Tide defense that allowed just 304.1 yards per game (seventh-best in college football). Mathis earned second team All-SEC honors in 2021 for a career-high 53 tackles, 12 for loss and nine sacks, and two pass breakups in 15 games (12 starts).

"Scheme-versatile wide body with long arms and solid technique at the point of attack," wrote NFL.com's Lance Zierlein. "Mathis is a Nick Saban-style run-plugger with powerful hands and a dense anchor. He comes into the league ready for two-gapping duties."

Mathis is known for his size and length -- his arm length measured at nearly 36 inches -- paired with his ability to crash the middle of the pocket. A four-year contributor for the Crimson Tide, he recorded 129 tackles (16 for loss). He brings position versatility on the inside of the defensive line with his ability to play at three-technique in different fronts.

"He can push the pocket on early down passing plays but is likely to come off the field on passing downs," Zierlein said. "Mathis should compete for early playing time as a 4-3/3-4 nose or as a five-technique.

The Commanders have a history of adding Alabama defensive linemen to their front, and now they have another to add depth behind Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne.

