News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Notes & Quotes, 11/2: Haskins Prepares For His First Start

Nov 02, 2019 at 09:01 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Haskins(1)

Rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins is making his first career start on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, and the coaching staff is making sure they are giving him all the tools he needs to succeed.

Haskins' first two bouts of game experience – Week 4 against the New York Giants and Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings – were during games in which he was the backup not expected to step onto the field. But a full week of getting starter's reps in practice means the offensive game plan will be designed around him.

"I think we're streamlining things that he can execute well and go out and perform," said interim head coach Bill Callahan. "I think anybody across this league would really formulate the system around your players and what you player does well. That was the focus going into this week, and…that's something we always work on regardless of which quarterback's at play."

The coaching staff utilized a variety of methods like artificial crowd noise and a variety of play clock times to enforce tempo and communication at an accelerated rate, ensuring that Haskins is ready for any situation he could see against the Bills.

"We tried to time where he was at the snap, when the ball was snapped, how many seconds were left," Callahan said. "We're trying to build on that just like we would (with) anybody."

-- Haskins's demeanor has not changed much this week; there is not much of a deviation from when he was preparing to be the backup or the third-string quarterback, and that is something offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell likes to see.

"If you change too much, I think I'd be a little concerned about that just because I would like to see that consistent preparation whether you're the one, two or three, it doesn't matter to me," O'Connell said. "Because you like to see those guys really be ready to go whether they're one or two snaps away."

O'Connell said Haskins has routinely been in his office throughout the week, and he told the young quarterback that he wanted to see where he was at with the playbook on Friday so they could "get the Sharpie pen out and start crossing things off."

"You want to make sure those guys are comfortable with what you're asking them to do no matter how much you like the scheme or how much you like this formation or this dynamic that you could possibly show the Bills on offense. If our guys are not comfortable with it, it really doesn't matter. So that's a huge part of it."

Related Links

-- Second-year running back Derrius Guice was in practice this week for the first time in almost two months, which means the Redskins will have a crowded position group once he's ready to return.

But Callahan isn't focused on that right now. He just wants to see Guice show some progress in the weeks to come.

"I think Guice has worked hard," Callahan said. "I think he's worked diligently in his rehabilitation. He's come back from two knee surgeries and he's really focused on trying to get himself well."

Callahan said he's seen Guice "work harder than I've ever seen him" to get back on the field, and the fruits of that labor are apparent. He worked with his fellow running backs all week, and he was seen juking and cutting with ease and agility.

"I'm happy to see him on the field again," Callahan said.

Callahan was also quick to remind people that Guice has a long way to go before being ready to play, so all they can do now is focus on the running backs that can actually get snaps during games.

"We'll address that when the time is appropriate," he said. "[It's] way too early to decide on reps and counts they'll have for that particular game. We're just focused on Buffalo right now."

PHOTOS: Bills Practice Week (10/30/19)

Take a look at photos from Redskins practice on Wednesday October 30, 2019 before they take on the Buffalo Bills.

103019Practice005
1 / 71
103019Practice047
2 / 71
103019Practice002
3 / 71
103019Practice046
4 / 71
103019Practice018
5 / 71
103019Practice037
6 / 71
103019Practice049
7 / 71
103019Practice041
8 / 71
103019Practice051
9 / 71
103019Practice020
10 / 71
103019Practice034
11 / 71
103019Practice048
12 / 71
103019Practice039
13 / 71
103019Practice036
14 / 71
103019Practice040
15 / 71
103019Practice045
16 / 71
103019Practice016
17 / 71
103019Practice044
18 / 71
103019Practice004
19 / 71
103019Practice042
20 / 71
103019Practice043
21 / 71
103019Practice027
22 / 71
Practice103019i-5090
23 / 71
Adam Luther/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
103019Practice038
24 / 71
103019Practice033
25 / 71
103019Practice035
26 / 71
Practice103019i-4666
27 / 71
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
103019Practice026
28 / 71
103019Practice032
29 / 71
103019Practice031
30 / 71
103019Practice008
31 / 71
103019Practice030
32 / 71
103019Practice029
33 / 71
Practice103019i-4658
34 / 71
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
103019Practice028
35 / 71
103019Practice024
36 / 71
Practice103019i-4980
37 / 71
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
103019Practice023
38 / 71
103019Practice013
39 / 71
103019Practice025
40 / 71
103019Practice022
41 / 71
103019Practice021
42 / 71
103019Practice017
43 / 71
103019Practice019
44 / 71
103019Practice015
45 / 71
Practice103019i-5052
46 / 71
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
103019Practice014
47 / 71
Practice103019i-4684
48 / 71
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
103019Practice007
49 / 71
103019Practice011
50 / 71
103019Practice012
51 / 71
103019Practice009
52 / 71
103019Practice010
53 / 71
Practice103019i-5065
54 / 71
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
Practice103019i-4871
55 / 71
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
Practice103019i-5047
56 / 71
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
Practice103019i-4973
57 / 71
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
103019Practice001
58 / 71
Practice103019i-4642
59 / 71
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
Practice103019i-4942
60 / 71
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
Practice103019i-4733
61 / 71
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
Practice103019i-4798
62 / 71
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
103019Practice003
63 / 71
Practice103019i-4694
64 / 71
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
Practice103019i-4713
65 / 71
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
Practice103019i-4707
66 / 71
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
Practice103019i-4678
67 / 71
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
Practice103019i-4654
68 / 71
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
103019Practice006
69 / 71
103019Practice050
70 / 71
_brush-w91-centerpiece
71 / 71
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

-- Defensive coordinator Greg Manusky and the Redskins' defense will have their hands full again on Sunday with quarterback Josh Allen – a player Callahan called a "young Cam Newton" – and running back Frank Gore, but they respect the talent that each of them possesses.

"It's amazing," Manusky said of Gore's career. "He and [quarterback)]Alex [Smith] came in the same year in San Francisco. He's a downhill runner who can make plays and he still does. He's a talented runner and we've got to make sure we put as many hands on him as humanly possible."

Allen has 1,493 yards through the air and is the Bills' second-leading rusher behind Gore. He and Gore average 4.4 yard per carry and have combined for five touchdowns. They also average almost 94 yards of rushing offense.

That kind of production means the team's rushing defense will need to have a well-structured game plan, especially in the red zone.

"We have to have a great red zone plan and just overall try to get the big quarterback down," Manusky said. "He's a big guy and we have to make sure we get him down when we have the chance."

Related Content

news

Washington Fan of the Year, presented by Captain Morgan, Erikka Resendiz honored in stadium key ceremony at final home game of 2021 season

Resendiz was presented a symbolic stadium key in a special ceremony featuring Washington co-CEO and co-Owner Tanya Snyder, as well as team president Jason Wright, at the team's final game of the season at FedExField.
news

Numbers to know from Washington sweeping the Giants

The Washington Football Team has capped off the 2021 season with a 22-7 win over the New York Giants. Here are three numbers to know from the Week 18 victory.
news

Reaction Roundup from Washington's Week 18 win

Head coach Ron Rivera and multiple players spoke to the media after the Washington Football Team's 22-7 win over the New York Giants. Here a look at what was said during their press conferences.
news

Game Balls | 4 standouts after Washington's season finale win

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin, running back Antonio Gibson, safety Bobby McCain and kicker Joey Slye helped lead Washington to a 22-7 win over the New York Giants in the team's season finale. Here's how they played on Sunday afternoon. 
news

5 takeaways from Washington securing a season finale win

The 2021 season is over, and the Washington Football Team finishes 7-10 after a 22-7 win over the New York Giants. Here's a look at some key takeaways from the finale.
news

Washington Football Team vs. Giants inactives, Week 18

The Washington Football Team has announced these players as inactive for its Week 18 game against the New York Giants.
news

Why Charles Leno decided to stay in Washington

Leno is now Washington's long term answer at left tackle, and a belief in Ron Rivera and the team's direction convinced him to stick with the Burgundy & Gold.
news

Top 10 Quotes | Moments of self-reflection for Taylor Heinicke

The Washington Football Team will have one last game for the 2021 season against the New York Giants on the road at MetLife Stadium. Here are some of the top quotes from the week, presented by GEICO.
news

3 Keys to Washington getting a win at MetLife Stadium

The Washington Football Team is gearing up for its final game of the 2021 season with a road matchup against the New York Giants. Here are three keys to the game, presented by Van Metre.
news

Sammis Reyes has made 'leaps and bounds' during rookie season

After spending the past four months on an NFL roster, Reyes can see improvements in every aspect of his game.
news

3 rookies to watch in Washington's final game of the season

Washington's season finale at MetLife Stadium provides a perfect opportunity to give some newer players important reps. 
news

Heinicke reflects on 'dream come true' of being a starting quarterback

Heinicke was named the starting quarterback for the first time in his career this season, and while not everything went as planned, he did check off a few goals.
Advertising