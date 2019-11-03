Notes & Quotes, 11/2: Haskins Prepares For His First Start

-- Haskins's demeanor has not changed much this week; there is not much of a deviation from when he was preparing to be the backup or the third-string quarterback, and that is something offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell likes to see.

"If you change too much, I think I'd be a little concerned about that just because I would like to see that consistent preparation whether you're the one, two or three, it doesn't matter to me," O'Connell said. "Because you like to see those guys really be ready to go whether they're one or two snaps away."

O'Connell said Haskins has routinely been in his office throughout the week, and he told the young quarterback that he wanted to see where he was at with the playbook on Friday so they could "get the Sharpie pen out and start crossing things off."